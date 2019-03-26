Truck Of The Week

2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman – dually regular cab

2019 Ram Heavy Duty Tradesman

Recently Ram released their new Ram 3500 Tradesman 2WD. The two-door, long bed comes equipped with a 1000 lb.-ft., 400 horsepower 6.7-liter Cummins and 4:10 gear set that can tow up to 35,100 pounds via gooseneck. The Tradesman maintains a manually shifting transfercase, vinyl floors and crank windows (two door configuration). SO for those looking for a new bare bones work truck with all the right stuff, this might just be the perfect fit.

Events



Pulling in the northwest is alive and strong



Pacific Northwest Pullers (PNP) just released their 2019 season schedule with a whopping ten events on the docket and rumors of six more on the way. If you’re in the northwest, these will be can’t miss event that’s for sure. We’ll be at several, see you there!

UCC 2019 is Coming Soon!!

With some of the biggest names in diesel in attendance UCC is a three-day event jam packed with more diesel awesomeness that you’ll see anywhere, period. If you call yourself a diesel fan this should be on your bucket list. As in years past UCC 2019 will be held at Lucas Oil Raceway, this year on May 3rd, 4th and 5th. It’s only a few weeks away, get your three day passes at the link below. We’ll see you there.

https://ultimatecalloutchallenge.com/

Parts Rack

Upgraded LBZ EGR Coolers



Bullet Proof Diesel, an industry leader in diesel reliability products, has released a new line of EGR coolers featuring the patented H-Core technology, which was developed to resist the common causes of EGR cooler failure. Immediately available, the EGR coolers have been engineered for 6.6L Duramax LBZ applications, which are found in 2006/2007 Chevy and GMC pickups

BulletProofDiesel.com