Truck Of The Week

Ryan Riddle’s Third-Gen Gets Some “Forced” Upgrades

237,000 miles and 1,126 drag strip passes later, Ryan Riddle’s 5.9L common-rail finally threw in the towel. In that time, his stock bottom end Cummins earned him countless wins and multiple ET Bracket and (especially) 7.70 Index trophies. So what’s in store for Riddle’s regular cab third-gen? For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but if he is planning to bump up a class and possibly terrorize 6.70 Index for a while, expect the 5.9L to receive significant upgrades. Stay tuned for more on his build as the kickoff to the 2022 Outlaw Diesel Super Series grows closer.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Highlights

Bed Full Of Turbos

With three turbos—two in the bed and one in the cab—the Royalty’s Pro Mod Dodge Dakota has always been an interesting machine to watch. However, for 2022 the high-pressure charger is being kicked out of the passenger seat and placed in the bed and in the company of the atmospheric units. According to the Climate Change team, the change accomplishes a couple things. First and foremost, moving the high-pressure turbo to the bed will be safer for driver, Steve Royalty. Second, it will change the truck’s weight bias and potentially yield better traction for the triple-digit boost, 3,000-plus horsepower Club Cab.

Source: https://www.warrencountydiesel.com/

What Did You Get For Christmas?

They say it’s the thought behind the gift that counts the most. For Hoosier state farmer, Jason Bannon, he surprised his father by fully restoring his childhood pedal tractor for Christmas. Restored body halves, wheels, steering wheel, seat, pedals, the works. The little tractor was even treated to fresh, authentic Allis-Chalmers orange paint, and upgraded with stainless button head allen bolts. From the cast axle housings to the steering wheel, there is no plastic on this timeless heirloom. They definitely don’t make ‘em like they used to.

NFMS Truck & Tractor Pull

As far as indoor truck and tractor pulls go, it doesn’t get any better than the Championship Tractor Pull at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky. For 2022, the pulling lineup for the Super Stock 4×4 diesel truck class has been announced. Entrants include Carl Butler (Ranch Hand), Kent Crowder (Scheid Diesel), Chase Eller (Caretaker), Jim Greenway (Luther), Andrew Grove (Bad Timing), Van Haisley (Rock Hard Ram), Aiden Hodges (On Borrowed Time), Brady Ingram (Scheid Diesel), Norman Newswanger (Chapter 11), and Brion Withrow (The Nut Job). Now in their 12th year of being invited to Louisville, the Super Stock trucks will hook during Saturday’s matinee feature on February 19, which begins at noon.

Source: https://farmmachineryshow.org/

OEM News

Cummins To Produce Green Hydrogen Technologies In China

On December 21, Cummins and Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corporation) officially launched a joint venture to produce green hydrogen technologies in China. The 50/50 joint venture will begin with Cummins Enze (located in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China) investing $47 million to build a manufacturing plant that will produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. Cummins Enze will also provide a plethora of hydrogen generation system solutions to better meet diversified application requirements, which will include offering electrolyzers for both small scale hydrogen production (hydrogen fueling systems for on-site production), and large scale production (100 megawatts and beyond).

Source: https://www.cummins.com/

Higher EPA Fuel Economy Standards

Billed as being the highest fuel economy standards ever proposed, the Environmental Protection Agency on December 20th finalized the most stringent greenhouse gas emissions standards ever outline. With the new GHG emissions comes a direct link to increased fuel economy standards. The new rules will cause the average OEM fleet average to rise to as much as 40-mpg in 2026, which is even higher than what the Obama presidency had lobbied for prior to the Trump White House rolling the standards back. While this won’t kill off the pickup truck segment, it will entice automakers to push even harder to offer electric vehicles in the near future.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/12epa.php

Parts Rack

American Force N11 Legion DRW Series

The original 10-lug dually wheel series from American Force is a mainstay in the diesel truck segment, and the new N11 Legion adds a unique look to an already popular lineup. Wheels are built to order, carry a lifetime warranty, and are available in polish or gloss black milled finish. Production lead times are 2 to 3 weeks for polished wheels, and 4 to 5 weeks for gloss black milled finish, depending on forging availability. Available sizes include 20×8.25-inch, 22×8.25-inch, 22.5×8.25-inch, 24×8.25-inch, 26×8.25-inch, and 28×8.25-inch.

Source: https://www.americanforce.com/