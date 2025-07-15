DurtyMax Jack: Real Trucks, Real Talk

If you’ve been anywhere near the diesel YouTube rabbit hole and haven’t seen DurtyMax Jack (@DurtymaxJack), I’m not sure what digital planet you’re on. With roughly 372K subscribers, Jack’s essentially built a brand around working hard and playing harder. From humble beginnings, Jack has always been forward about the idea that working hard and staying true to yourself, your family, and your values will take you anywhere you want to go in life, and boy is he right.

Perhaps one of the things that makes Jack so unique though is that he’s not just into Duramax trucks despite his name. Jack has an extensive history of building incredible trucks from 4-digit horsepower cummins rocketships to incredibly clean lifted GMC’s on 14 wides. Plus, while the majority of the world is going bigger and taller, Jack has a knack for the low and wide look which we think is incredible.

Jack’s content balances gearhead deep-dives (think factory+ OEM mods for Denalis and the painful “sad truth” behind builds) with raw, unfiltered moments: emotionally-charged reveals, surprise gifts, and a very proud wife reaction cam. No teleprompters, no polished PR routines—just trucks, family, and real diesel talk.

DurtyMax Jack isn’t just e-commerce or views. He’s a loudspeaker, amplifier, and sometimes conscience in the diesel community. His giveaways aren’t demos—they’re thank-yous. His build and its setbacks are lessons for anyone watching, on their own build journey.

Drop him a follow if you want, judge his wheel choice if you must, but regardless of if you agree or disagree with his taste you have to give him credit where credit is due – Jack helped pioneer the diesel truck Youtube space into what it is today.