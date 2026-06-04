The Defining Moments That Shaped Diesel Drag Racing

A Brief Dive into Diesel Drag Racing History

Diesel drag racing didn’t develop from one specific breakthrough or one single invention, but rather through a series of moments where drivers pushed far enough past what anyone ever expected. The rest of motorsports had no choice but to accept and respect. Those moments were separated by just a few seasons over a small handful of years, as diesel drag racing is nowhere near as deeply rooted as gas drag racing is, yet each moment represented a fundamental shift in how diesel power was understood, especially in a competitive context.

One of the earliest and most impactful shifts occurred in the late 2000s, when Gale Banks and his team proved a diesel engine could thrive in an environment that demanded sustained high horsepower and extreme amounts of torque. In 2007, Banks Power debuted their Duramax-powered, tube-chassis S-10 at the NHRA AC Delco Nationals in Las Vegas, where it threw down an 8.21-second pass at more than 165 mph in the quarter mile. And just like that, the world had witnessed the first diesel program developed with the same level of engineering prowess normally reserved for top-tier gasoline efforts. The pass marked a definitive leap from modified street trucks and firmly established the idea that diesel drag racing could be purpose-built, competitive, and could hang with the big boys.

As the decade turned, others followed the original blueprint set by Banks Power, expanding both the mechanical scope and the ambition of diesel drag racing. The early 2010s saw the emergence of full diesel dragsters and Pro Mod-style machines, many of them powered by common rail Duramax and Cummins platforms, built around tube chassis, and designed solely for competition. Builders like Wade Moody helped push the concept forward, proving that diesel engines could not only survive but excel in rail configurations that demanded extreme cooling methods, precise fueling, and advanced turbocharging setups. By 2013, Moody’s Duramax dragster was running deep into the seven-second zone—7.46 at 185 mph in the quarter mile to be exact—and later dipped into the sixes in 2016, hitting 6.99 at 192 mph, signaling that diesel performance was no longer bound by the traditional roles everyone knew them for.

That momentum carried directly into the 2020s, when Scheid Diesel and their driver Jared Jones became central figures in the next major leap forward. In 2020, Jones piloted the Scheid Diesel dragster to an eye-watering 4.04-second eighth-mile pass at 184 mph, a run that placed diesel squarely into territory once reserved for the fastest alcohol and nitrous motors in the sport. The weight of that pass went far beyond the record time and speed, as it clearly showed the ability to harness power at a level that reinforced diesel drag racing’s legitimacy at the highest level of competition. Jones continued to refine the program, claiming the quarter-mile record as well at 6.31 at 226 mph, further cementing his role as one of the defining drivers (and mechanics) of the diesel era.

Of the many definitive moments that fill the diesel drag racing timeline, one can be credited with changing the public perception of diesel drag racing almost overnight. It came on March 3, 2021, at Lights Out 12 in South Georgia. Firepunk Diesel’s S-10, driven by Larson Miller, recorded a 3.998-second eighth-mile pass at more than 182 mph, becoming the first diesel-powered vehicle to break into the three-second zone. Fun fact: Miller would have been pinned to his seat under 3 to 5 g-force for the entire duration of the run. That pass resonated far beyond diesel social circles, as it occurred in open competition surrounded by some incredibly fast non-diesel-powered vehicles. The pass was fast by any standard, and it forced the drag racing world to acknowledge that diesel power had reached a level where they could no longer be ignored. They were quickly breathing down the neck of everyone else, not just other diesels. The feat was given a ton of recognition, receiving love from all types of publications, social media posts, and racers themselves.

As diesel drag racing continues to move forward, the shape of its future is already visible in the absolute heaters being recorded today. Mattie Graves has become one of the clearest indicators of that. In November of 2022 at Maryland International Raceway, she delivered another defining moment for the diesel world—piloting the Duramax-powered Hollyrock Customs dragster to a 3.963-second eighth-mile pass at 187 mph. Mattie’s run did more than reset the record books, as it made her the first woman to record a three-second diesel pass in competition and reinforced the idea that consistency, dedication, and precision now define success just as much as giant turbos and a ton of power.

And yet, the ceiling continues to rise. In 2024, Michael Cordova pushed the eighth-mile standard further by a solid bit, recording a 3.77-second pass at 209.3 mph in his Cummins-powered rail car, becoming the first diesel-powered vehicle to exceed 200 mph through the eighth-mile. This feat is a milestone that shows just how capable these motors and their supporting tech have become over the rather short timeframe they’ve existed compared to the rest of drag racing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-mile benchmark has a new king; Paul Vasko and his LBZ Duramax-powered rail stand as the quickest and fastest full-track performance achieved by a diesel to date: 5.915 seconds at 229 mph. This will forever serve as a reminder that progress in the eighth-mile has not come at the expense of performance over the full 1,320 feet.

All in all, these performances define where diesel drag racing now resides, a discipline defined not by novelty or popularity but by execution at the highest level. And we can thank all the sleepless nights by countless drivers and their teams for getting us to this point, especially in such a short timeframe. From where we’re sitting right now, the pattern shows no signs of changing or slowing, and if history is any indication, the next defining moment is already being assembled somewhere right now!