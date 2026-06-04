New Parts Counter: The Latest Diesel Upgrades for July 2026

New Parts Counter

PowerStop Z36 Truck & Tow Brake Upgrade Kits with Calipers for 2005-2007 F-250

PowerStop’s Z36 Extreme low-dust ceramic brake pads are reinforced with carbon fiber to provide severe-duty stopping power without sacrificing everyday drivability. They are paired with drilled, slotted, & zinc-plated rotors that keep brake temperatures down by maximizing heat dissipation, which is critical for long mountain descents. The bright-red powdercoated calipers not only protected against corrosion but also stand out behind your wheels. Whether towing a boat or trailer, or tackling a tough off-road trail, choose easy & affordable, bolt-on performance upgrades like PowerStop Z36 Truck and Tow caliper brake kits.

Summit Racing

Summitracing.com

Randy’s Transmissions Ford 6R140 OEM Valve Body 2017-2019, aka “The Step Bro”

What are you doing, step bro?! This OEM Ford 6R140 valve body is designed for 2017-2019 Super Duty models. Please note that this part WILL NOT fit 2011-2016 models.

Randy’s Transmissions

Randys-transmissions.com

Titan Turbo Service Ford 6.0L TTS Gen 2 61/67 TowMaster

Unleash the true potential of your Ford 6.0L with the Ford 6.0L TTS Gen 2 61/67 billet TowMaster by Titan Turbo Service. Designed for towing enthusiasts who demand both power & reliability, this custom turbocharger takes your towing experience to new heights. Built from a new Garrett 2003 turbo—no core is required. The 61/67 TowMaster is tailor-made for those who tow heavy loads but desire added power on the road. It supports stock injectors up to 175/stock with custom tuning.

Titan Turbo Service

Titanturboservice.com

Kenda Tire Klever A/T2

Engineered for dependable all-terrain performance, the Klever A/T2 is the next-generation solution for value-conscious SUV, light truck, and 4×4 drivers. Offering aggressive all-terrain traction and construction, this tire delivers all-weather capability, rugged durability, and a quiet, comfortable ride.

Kenda Tire

Automotive.kendatire.com

PPE Zilla Intake Manifold & Turbo Inlet Kits for 6.7L Power Stroke

The stock cast aluminum intake manifold is a well-known performance bottleneck due to its restrictive design, which in some areas is narrower than a 2.5-inch tube. This severely limits airflow. Plus, the factory manifold’s EGR inlet swirl is positioned directly in the center of the flow path, creating significant turbulence & disruption and reducing both air velocity & volumetric flow.

Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE)

PPEpower.com

Diesel Conversion Specialists Engine Mount Kit: Weld-Your-Own for 1989-2002 Cummins 12- & 24-Valve

This Weld-Your-Own engine mount kit is the perfect solution for the do-it-yourselfer who is looking to put a 1989-2002 Cummins 12-Valve or 24-Valve engine in a chassis of their choosing. Diesel Conversion Specialists supply you with unwelded steel mount parts, isolators, and hardware for you to weld & modify to fit your custom needs.

The kit includes:

2x standard baseplates, pre-drilled with multiple mounting locations to bolt to engine block

2x 12.25-inch long engine mount arms—you modify for your application

2x extended length gussets

Hardware for baseplate to engine block

Isolator kit with hardware

Diesel Conversion Specialists

Dieselconversion.com

S&S Diesel Motorsport Early 5.9L Cummins Injectors

Brand-new or Bosch remanufactured bodies available

Only remanufactured bodies direct from Bosch are used for quality purposes, which differ from Bosch-certified remans

The industry has adopted a % increase in nozzle flow over stock as the sizing convention

Available sizes: TorqueMaster, 20%, 40%, 60%, 80%, 100%, 150%, 200%, 250%, 300%, 350%, 400%, 450%, and 500%

Core returns required – $150 charge if no core returned

S&S Diesel Motorsport

Ssdiesel.com

Bean Machine 2006+ Cummins Billet Rocker Box

The Bean Machine 2006+ Cummins billet rocker box is a ¼-inch taller than factory, providing the clearance needed for aftermarket billet rockers and high-lift cam setups. It also offers added room for 14mm and 9/16-inch head studs, all with no modifications required. Machined from 6061-T6 billet aluminum, designed to use a standard OEM Cummins gasket, this rocker box delivers a clean install and a refined engine bay finish. Available in raw aluminum or anodized finishes.

Beans Diesel Performance

Bdpshop.com