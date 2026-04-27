New Parts Counter: Diesel Upgrades That Deliver

NEW PARTS COUNTER

BD Diesel R900 12mm Stroker CP3 Injection Pump for 2003-2018 Dodge Cummins 5.9L/6.7L

Features include:

12 mm stroke camshaft

72% increase in capacity/displacement

Delivers enough fuel to support up to 800 hp

Maintains rail pressure

All that fuel without going to a dual pump system

New design camshaft with modified plungers and stroke

Eliminates potentially damaging off-throttle fuel spikes common with stock pumps

Long-term durability with consistent on-demand high fuel pressure supply

Provides efficient atomization resulting in more power, better combustion, and lower EGTs

The HPCP3 injection pump is fully tested before leaving BD Diesel’s facility

BD Diesel

us.bddiesel.com

Industrial Injection 1989-2019 Cummins Billet Turbo Oil Drain Plug

This block-mount oil drain plug features a high-quality anodized black coating to protect against corrosion and discoloration. The dual O-ring seal provides a tight, leak-free, and pressure-protected seal for long-lasting use in the toughest of conditions. Protect your investment today!

Industrial Injection

industrialinjection.com

KC Whistler Turbos—2011-2019 Power Stroke 6.7L

This is a direct drop-in turbo for your 6.7 Power Stroke. KC Turbos modified the compressor housing to fit our upgraded 68 mm compressor wheel. It features a 10-blade turbine wheel, giving it that unique 2003 turbo whistle.

2015 and 2016 model trucks will need to have the pedestal conversion kit to install this turbo.

KC Turbos

kcturbos.com

South Bend Street Dual-Disc Clutch

You asked for it, and South Bend delivered—a full organic dual-disc clutch capable of supporting 550 horsepower that will deliver easy engagement. This kit includes everything you’ll need to convert your dual mass flywheel G56 to a much more dependable one-piece flywheel design.

You want your cake and to eat it too? Meet the Street Dual-Disc from South Bend! This clutch was designed for the Cummins owner who daily drives and tows with their truck but needs more holding power than a single-disc clutch can support. This clutch features 12 organic buttons per side that will deliver a smooth engagement yet still provide the necessary clamping force to support 550 horsepower. But remember, this is still an organic clutch, so it’s not intended for boosted launches or other abusive situations. For those who like to hot rod a little, we recommend South Bend’s Dual-Disc that features organic AND ceramic buttons (see related products section).

The clutch discs feature a dampened, free-travel design similar to a semi’s clutch to reduce gear rollover noise.

The 13-inch diaphragm-style 3,250-pound pressure plate offers maximum holding power with easy pedal effort.

South Bend Clutch

southbendclutch.com

Rough Country Mesh Grille 2017-2019 Ford F-250-350

Give the front end of your F-250 a unique look with Rough Country’s mesh grille kit! This grille replacement kit swaps out your stock grille with the eye-catching, head-turning good looks of this aftermarket upgrade. This easy-to-install grille requires no cutting or drilling and can be returned to stock at any time. With a unique, laser-cut mesh pattern surrounded by stylish, stainless steel button head bolts, this grille gives your truck a more menacing look that’s sure to draw attention. Each kit is powdercoated black to resist corrosion and give a long lifespan of good looks.

Rough Country

roughcountry.com

DieselSite Power Steering Pulley Removal Tool Kit

This tool was designed to use on DieselSite overdrive power steering pulleys and other common engine pulleys. The kit includes a puller body, a jaw and sleeve assembly, a jackscrew, a button, a bearing and washer, 2 puller pins, and 2 screw installers. 5/8″-18, 3/8″-16 screw size.

DieselSite

dieselsite.com