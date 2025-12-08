Firepunk’s Fix for Failing Cummins Freeze Plugs

Firepunk Diesel’s Solution to Weak Factory Cummins Freeze Plugs

Freeze plugs—also known as core plugs or expansion plugs—serve a vital role in sealing the casting holes in your 5.9L 12V Cummins engine block. Over time, these steel plugs can corrode and begin to leak—especially in high-mileage engines or trucks that have seen years of exposure to coolant OR high pressure in the coolant jackets from big power. Replacing them isn’t the easiest thing to do, but it’s also not the hardest job for hands-on diesel enthusiasts.

Thanks for being with us through another tech article here at Diesel World! This one covers something that a lot of people are scared of doing—including us. The job ended up being one of the easier installs we’ve done this year—so don’t listen to the rumors about changing freeze plugs on your Cummins truck. Happy wrenching!