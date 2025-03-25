XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler with Fan XD398

Extend the life of the transmission in your truck with the XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler with Fan XD398. The XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler features an extruded tube design and a 10” 800 CFM fan for increased cooling capacity in the most extreme environments. The advanced design of the X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler features 200 micro-extruded passages. These passages are designed provide greater surface area, and to give you better heat transfer when compared to a standard tube and fin design.

Each X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler has a 10” electric fan that is securely mounted to the cooling fan and flows 800 CFM. This makes it ideal for heavy duty trucks and ensures that your transmission temperatures remain low. Get the XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler and protect your transmission whether you are towing a heavy load or making a pass down the track.

FEATURES:

Supports 30,000+ GWV

-10 JIC Male Connection

15.75” Wide x 12.75” Tall

10” Electric Fan (800 CFM)

Tanks Allow Up To 5/8” Hose

High Efficiency Micro Extruded Technology

