Author

Share article

Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Mail 0

XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler with Fan XD398

Extend the life of the transmission in your truck with the XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler with Fan XD398. The XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler features an extruded tube design and a 10” 800 CFM fan for increased cooling capacity in the most extreme environments. The advanced design of the X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler features 200 micro-extruded passages. These passages are designed provide greater surface area, and to give you better heat transfer when compared to a standard tube and fin design.

Each X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler has a 10” electric fan that is securely mounted to the cooling fan and flows 800 CFM. This makes it ideal for heavy duty trucks and ensures that your transmission temperatures remain low. Get the XDP X-TRA Cool Transmission Cooler and protect your transmission whether you are towing a heavy load or making a pass down the track.

FEATURES:

  • Supports 30,000+ GWV
  • -10 JIC Male Connection
  • 15.75” Wide x 12.75” Tall
  • 10” Electric Fan (800 CFM)
  • Tanks Allow Up To 5/8” Hose
  • High Efficiency Micro Extruded Technology

For additional information visit:  www.xtremediesel.com/

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

You May Also Like

DW PROD

New Products

Build Custom Header WHAT IT IS: Pro-Series Fabrication Billet Stainless Steel Exhaust Manifold Flanges WHY YOU WANT IT: If you need the perfect platform to […]

HOT PRODUCTS

ALL-IN-ONE Fuelab High Performance Replacement 200gph Lift Pump Fuelab has introduced its new 200gph Lift Pump. Using proven DC brushless pump technology, the company integrates […]

HOT PRODUCTS

Quick Start XDP Gear Reduction Starters XDP’s new Gear Reduction Starters feature a smaller motor that’s faster, more efficient, and draws less amperage. The Gear […]

HOT PRODUCTS

01 DEF ANTIFREEZE Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Heaters – Rock Auto Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) freezes below 12 deg. F (-11 C). DEF Heaters are […]