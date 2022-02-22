RYOBI ONE+ HP High Torque Impact Wrench

With the power to accomplish nearly every job you throw at it, the RYOBI 18V ONE+ HP 4-Mode ½-in High Torque Impact Wrench delivers an impressive 1,170 ft-lbs. of torque to power through the toughest applications. Featuring 18V ONE+ HP Brushless technology this impact wrench delivers more power, faster removal speeds, extended runtime and longer tool life. Three speeds provide ultimate user control while auto mode prevents overtightening, and allows for smooth, controlled removal in reverse. Whether you are a diesel mechanic, plumber, or contractor the RYOBI™ ONE+ HP 4-Mode ½-in High Torque Impact Wrench is the ideal solution to compliment any tool arsenal.

RYOBI Tools

RYOBITools.com

No-Crack Cummins Manifold

BD Diesel 2013-2018 Ram 6.7L Cab & Chassis Manifold

The 2013-2018 Ram 2500/3500 6.7L Cab and chassis model trucks are sold with a one-piece manifold design which are prone to cracking from thermal cycling. BD Diesel’s Ram 6.7L Cab & Chassis 2-piece exhaust manifolds are made from thick-walled high silicone ductile iron designed to resist thermal warping. The piece design allows for the manifolds to expand and contract with thermal cycling without causing excess stress in the casting. Each manifold has been gasket matched and designed using 3D flow simulations to optimize flow from the engine to the turbocharger

BD Diesel

DieselPerformance.com

Painters Delight

PPG DELTRON NXT refinish system

PPG’s new DELTRON NXT refinish system, represents a major upgrade to the current PPG Deltron DBC solventborne product line. Major features incorporated in the PPG Deltron NXT system include more than 30 new toners that comprise the latest liquid pearls and effects pigments as well as new black toners. The PPG Deltron NXT system also includes a new range of reducers to broaden the application window for users, as well as new tools to assist painters in the proper use of the system.

PPG

PPGDeltronNXT.com

No Machining Cummins Intake

BD Diesel 2003-2007 DODGE 5.9L Competition Intake

When upgrading Cummins Turbo Diesel engines for competition use, the factory intake horn and grid heater plate become a flow restriction. The BD Competition Series Intake creates large flow increase for high performance competition Cummins engines. Unlike other intake systems, it removes the grid heater and grid plate restrictions without having to machine the factory cylinder head. By removing the grid plate, and attaching the intake directly to the cylinder head plenum, the BD Competition Intake creates better flow distribution across cylinder, and reduces system pressure drop, without requiring any cylinder head machining.

BD Diesel

DieselPerformance.com

Front End Level Load

Air Lift 1000 Front System for the 2020-2022 Ford F-250/F-350

The Air Lift 1000 system fits easily into the front coil springs of the 2020-2022 Ford F-250/F-350, providing suspension support when using a front snow plow or in-bed camper. Simply add air when loaded up or preparing to use a plow for a safe and comfortable experience. With the added stability that air springs provide, you can put your truck to use safely with the support you need.

Air Lift

AirLiftCompany.com

Maximum On and Off Road Performer

M/T Baja Legend EXP

The Baja Legend EXP’s tread design is optimized for maximum grip and a smooth, quiet ride. Variable length and depth Sidebiters provide a bold look, off-road traction, and sidewall protection. Available in 41 sizes to fit nearly any off-road, 4×4 or overland vehicle, the Baja Legend EXP features the company’s T4 silica tread compound and lightweight next-generation construction. The silica-reinforced compound gives the Baja Legend EXP long-lasting treadlife and exceptional cut and chip resistance, along with excellent wet handling and braking performance.

Mickey Thompson

MickeyThompsonTires.com