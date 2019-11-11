DWI’s Social Media Strategy: What Can I Post On Instagram?

Instagram isn’t just for photos anymore— it can also host videos, live streams, and slideshows. Check out 13 different ways to use Instagram below, all with examples from diesel shops like yours.
- A single photo. If you’re using Instagram to just post one photo, make sure you’re getting enough bang for your buck. Try using it to post a company update, a promotional image, or a product highlight.
- A collection of photos. Take your Instagram game a step further by posting multiple photos at once. These can be a more detailed look at a new product or a before-and-after. Make sure the most engaging image is posted first to encourage your audience to swipe through the rest of them.
- A video. Want to show off the speed of a truck or give your audience a behind-the-scenes look? Instagram’s video feature is your best friend— you can post videos up to a minute long.
- Instagram stories. Like regular posts, these can be a number of different things— a single image or a video. However, unlike regular posts, these only last 24 hours. Instagram stories are a great way to show off new products or cover a special event.
- Instagram Live. Instagram Live is the most in-depth and involved way of sharing content, but it also has the most potential for audience engagement. It’s a live stream that can be hosted on your account for up to an hour. Use it to show how something is done or promote your presence at an event. But if you use this feature, make sure you promote it beforehand, so your audience knows to tune-in.
Ready to get social? Check out this guide from Sprout for more information, and get posting! Check out what to post on Facebook too.
