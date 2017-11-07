A Remote Mount Turbo Makes The Duramax Infinitely Adaptable

In the age of purpose-built pulling trucks, sled pulling is a far cry from what it used to be. Unlike the early days of the sport, it’s rare to see one truck churn out competitive efforts in multiple classes at a single event. Whether it’s due to the rules not permitting it, the truck itself not producing enough power to run at the top, or the fact that hooking several times a day is extremely hard on equipment, it’s near impossible to see the latter scenario play out. But that’s precisely why we were intrigued with what Andrew Karker—owner of Illini Outlaw Diesel in San Jose, Illinois—had planned for his ’04 GMC Sierra 2500 HD.

At a local pull held at the beginning of the summer, Karker entered his Duramax in three different classes, swapped turbos in between to remain legal, and finished near the front of the pack each time. The classes he ran were: 8,500-lb. Work Stock (which allows T4 S300-based turbos with an inducer limit of 66mm), 8,000-lb. 2.5 (63.5mm inducer turbo limit,) and Open (anything goes). While he didn’t take home a First Place, Karker proved that his Sierra could hang with the best-running trucks in each class. So how was he able to pull it off? Read on for the full scoop on this multi-class contender. DW