Better Oil, Better Results: A Real-World Diesel Test

Switching Our Builds Over To The Best In The Biz!

I you’ve ever owned any vehicle and done your own fluid changes, you’ll know that there are good choices and there are bad choices in the sense of engine oil. Price may go along with that idea, but what’s a couple bucks in the long run when it’s 8 to 15 thousand dollars to replace your engine once it kicks the bucket? Seeing that you care about your vehicles enough to do some research, let us introduce you to Amsoil products. Since 1972, Amsoil has been making awesome fluids for the automotive market, and it has kept its name and products in check since then.

We’ve been running a different oil brand in our trucks for a few years until now and have always gotten that sooty, dirty black diesel oil in the bucket every 5 thousand miles. It was time to make a change. Besides the awesome presentation these bottles have, we have just made it through our break-in period on the new cam in Stock to Not after a fresh Amsoil Signature Series 15-40W synthetic diesel oil, and we are IMPRESSED!

Even after 1,200 miles there is no crazy soot residue in the oil, and it’s nice and gold like it was when it came fresh out of the bottle. This is a breath of fresh air, seeing that we’ve thought our engine was somehow accelerating the oil wear with the previous brand we were using. Higher lubricity is going to make this old 12-valve so much happier, and you can tell by the sound of the engine and how it drives.

Whether you’re daily driving your diesel or hitting the dyno competition this weekend, definitely do your truck a favor by getting the right Amsoil diesel oil for your rig!