Meet Jake Hopkins: The Face of FASS and Diesel Social Media

Jake Hopkins

If you’ve spent more than seven minutes scrolling diesel TikTok or Instagram and haven’t run into Jake Hopkins (@BigFastJake), you’re either lost in the TikTok shop or your algorithm needs a turbo swap. Jake is the walking embodiment of “diesel runs in the veins,” and he wears it like a badge made of billet aluminum and coffe addiction.

He’s not just a content guy. He’s the face of FASS Fuel Systems, one of the biggest names in diesel fueling tech—and not in the “corporate PR puppet” kind of way. Think shop-floor credibility meets internet-savvy chaos. He’s that rare breed who can break down micron ratings with one hand and judge your stereotypical truck owner behavior with the other, all while making you feel somehow warm and welcomed at the same time.

And let’s be real—BigFastJake isn’t a persona. It’s a vibe. It’s the energy of someone who genuinely lives this life, not someone reading from a script.

Jake’s feed is equal parts technical breakdown, interesting facts about trucks, shop shenanigans, and “you won’t believe this rig” walkarounds.

Jake’s content isn’t just about hyping products—it’s about owning the lane. FASS already had an incredible name in the diesel industry, but Jake has helped give it a voice: confident, relatable, unfiltered. Through him, the brand talks with the community, not at it.

He shows up at events, not just as a rep, but as one of us. At shows, dyno days, or dirt drags, he’s the guy getting hands-on, talking shop, answering tech questions, and probably drinking too much caffeine.

Follow him if you haven’t. Argue with him at your own risk. And if you’re still running a stockfuel system on your tuned truck? He’s coming for you.