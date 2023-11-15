Turbo, Transmission, And Traction Bars

Just to recap, the beginning of this story dates back more than 10 years and it serves as proof that—with the right combination of parts in the mix—a stock bottom end 7.3L Power Stroke can live, indefinitely, at 600 hp. In Part 1, we highlighted the stronger pushrods and valve springs, the heads being re-anchored to the block via ARP head studs, big fuel introduced in the form of Unlimited Diesel Performance 350/200 hybrid injectors and a competition fuel system from Irate Diesel Performance. High-pressure oil needs were met with the late SRP1.1 and Gearhead Sales tied everything together with PCM calibrating, made available by way of a Power Hungry Performance Hydra chip.

But that was only the beginning. The factory turbo—and in fact the entire OEM turbo arrangement—had to be scrapped in pursuit of adequate airflow. We found what we needed in Irate Diesel Performance’s T4 turbo mounting system. The company’s all-inclusive turbo kit facilitated the use of an S400. And because the build involved a ’97 F-350—a truck that left the factory void of an intercooler—installing an intercooler was part of the extensive turbo system upgrades. Then when it came time to both harness the newfound horsepower and torque, we contacted John Wood Automotive for a billet internal E4OD, along with adding a set of high-quality traction bars from One Up Offroad.

Next time, we’ll show you the truck’s dyno sheet, its 8.00-second eighth-mile timeslips, and its odometer—225,000 miles strong, and counting.

SOURCES

Driven Diesel

623.582.4404

strictlydiesel.com

Fleece Performance Engineering

855.839.5040

fleeceperformance.com

Goerend Transmission

563.778.2719

goerend.com

John Wood Automotive

jwtt.com

Irate Diesel Performance

503.435.9599

iratediesel.com

Mishimoto

877.466.4744

mishimoto.com

One Up Offroad

888.986.6387

oneupoffroad.com

Raybestos Powertrain

raybestospowertrain.com

Sun Coast

800.868.0053

suncoastdiesel.com