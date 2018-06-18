With an available 6.7L Cummins producing 900 lbft of torque, the ability to tow more than 31,000 pounds, and best-in-class payload ratings straight from the factory, there isn’t much a late-model Ram heavy duty can’t do. However, one factory shortcoming tends to keep these trucks from living up to their full potential: lack of fuel capacity. While the factory 32-gallon tank found on 2500 and 3500 crew cab, long bed models has a range of well over 500 miles loaded, that number is nearly cut in half when ’13-17 Ram HDs are towing or hauling at maximum capacity.

Since 2003, Titan Fuel Tanks has been supplying extra capacity fuel tanks to truck owners that need to go further, longer. Constructed of cross-linked, high-density polyethylene, the company’s tanks are stronger and safer than factory units, don’t infringe on cargo space or compromise the truck’s functionality, and directly replace the OEM tank. Looking to get more range out of its support rig—a ’16 Ram 3500—5.11 Tactical contacted Titan about a 55-gallon midship replacement tank. With a few simple hand tools and access to a vehicle lift, the Ram now benefits from having 72 percent more fuel capacity. Follow along for the full install.DW