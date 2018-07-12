FIXING CRACKED UP-PIPES ON THE 6.4L POWER STROKE

While the 6.4L Power Stroke offers what is arguably the best tuneronly performance in the diesel industry, it’s earned a reputation for a whole slew of premature failure points, not to mention expensive repair costs. It’s unfortunate, but ’08- 10 Fords that are subjected to day-in, day-out use often begin to experience substantial problems after the 100,000- mile mark—if they make it that far. At the forefront of this powerplant’s growing list of frequent problem areas are cracked up-pipes. Lack of power, exhaust fumes in the cab, audible whistling under acceleration, and a mess of soot along the firewall and transmission tunnel are all indicators of this failure, and we’ve got a textbook example to show you this time.

If the cab-off procedure didn’t familiarize you with how most shops perform major engine repair(s) on the 6.0L Power Stroke, the 6.4L Power Stroke will. In the case of the ’08-10 Super Duty, there is even less breathing room under the hood, which means that half the battle is waged just trying to gain access to the parts. Anytime items such as turbochargers, head gaskets, the high-pressure fuel pump, or up-pipes need to be replaced, it’s common practice to lift the cab for easy access. While all those parts can be reached and fixed with the cab on the frame, it’s much easier to remove the cab for adequate working space. Follow along as we document Chad Flynn of Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, IL, lift the cab of an ’08 F-250 to fix its power-robbing exhaust leak.DW