A 50-State-Legal 136 horsepower at the Wheels!

Around a decade ago it seemed like it was the wild West with diesel performance–crazy power gains, smoke at the touch of a button, and easily defeatable emissions systems. Fast forward to 2022 and all of that has changed with newer trucks. They have computers that are not easily fooled or modified, and even if they could be, the EPA has been handing out millions in fines and cracking down hard on literally everyone–manufacturers, shops, and even end users. We wondered, where does this leave diesel performance?

Well as it turns out, things aren’t so bad because where there’s a will there’s a way. For one, the manufacturers have responded with more powerful trucks right off the factory lot. GM was not lost in the mix in this, and in 2017 they introduced the L5P Duramax, the most powerful 6.6L to date. The engine retained the same basic architecture, yet was now rated at 445hp and 910 lb-ft from the showroom floor. Even with new diesels getting heavier and heavier, that’s still some healthy horsepower.

Like everything though, the OEMs still play it safe on a number of aspects, and there was room in the aftermarket to grow. Enter the Pulsar, from Edge Products Inc. Edge has been one of the leaders in 50-state emissions legal products for years, and has spent millions of dollars ensuring they can roll out a polished and well thought-out product. The big headline of course is that Edge can add “up to” 136hp and 293lb-ft of torque to a 2017-2021 L5P GM Duramax. While the “up to” part might seem misleading, it’s really not. Trucks can vary slightly by year, might have added tires and wheels, be run at elevations, and who knows what else. So power can actually vary a good amount truck to truck.

Dyno Testing

Since we know how you guys are, we were most concerned with “bragging rights” numbers–the difference in peak power to peak power. For this test we had two different trucks. One was a completely stock 2021 with a Pulsar, the other was a 2020 that had a Pulsar and an air intake. In both cases the trucks rolled on factory exhaust and wheels and tires.

Truck #1: 2020 GMC 2500HD

Our first truck was a 2020 GMC, that only had the Pulsar, and an aftermarket intake. Based on previous experience, we expected it to hit around 400-hp to the tires stock, and we were very close, as level “0” put down a 413-hp reading. After the baseline, changing power levels was as easy as a simple flick of a couple switches on the dash. As levels went up (there are 5) so did the power. Once level 5 was finally reached, the truck put down an impressive 514rwhp–that’s 110-hp more than stock! But wait, we weren’t done yet. The truck was cooled down, big fans were turned on, and the hood was popped. The result was an impressive but puzzling 548rwhp! That was followed by a back-up run of 546rwhp. This almost exactly matched Edge’s claims, as the truck picked up a whopping 135-hp over stock. Our only guess is that the popped hood allowed for a lot more fresh air, indicating the GMs probably make a bit more power rolling down the road than sitting on a dyno.

Truck # 2: 2021 GMC 2500HD Denali

Our second test truck was a year newer, and pretty much bone stock except for the Edge Pulsar. With everything on “0” it was pretty much in line with the 2020, making a couple hp less and coming in at 394rwhp. Just like before, we ran the test going up with hotter tunes in succession, all the way up to Level 5. Just like before things started ramping up immediately once we hit Level 1 with 424 hp, Level 2 was 440hp, and Level 3 was 455 hp. So far so good. Level 4 was a big jump with 490hp, and finally Level 5 cranked out 522rwhp–that’s 128-hp more than stock!

Testing Thoughts

After our test, we have to say that Edge is pretty much spot-on in their maximum horsepower estimates, with maybe a 10-hp leeway here or there. As always we were impressed by virtually zero smoke, and their 50-State compliance badge was definitely well deserved. If you look back 15 years ago, making 550rwhp with a Duramax would have meant injectors, a turbo, transmission, lift pump, and tuning at the very least, and probably a modified or second CP3 pump. The fact that you can make the same power today with just a tune is awesome, and a testament to the advancement of modern performance. Is diesel performance dead? Heck no, it’s just coming into its own.

SOURCE

Brown’s Diesel

brownsdiesel.com

559.867.1111

Edge Products

edgeproducts.com

888.360.3343