Testing Fleece Performance Engineering’s 63mm VNT Cheetah for 6.7L Fords

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

With the clean diesel era now in full swing, enthusiasts are beginning to embrace emissions-compliant performance. After all, most of us don’t want to blatantly void the warranty on our $80,000 trucks, or go tearing into a brand-new vehicle. Thankfully, fears of trashing the diesel particulate filter and blowing through gallon after gallon of DEF have begun to subside—and in the case of this article, it’s been proven that the 6.7L Power Stroke can support 580 rwhp with the factory emissions systems in place. The hidden benefit of making DPF-on modifications is that no one else will expect your truck to run so strong. The modern diesel sleeper is a smokeless truck. They’ll never see it coming.

During in-house testing of their own ’18 F-350, the folks at Fleece Performance Engineering discovered that custom tuning could push the new Fords into the 540hp range—but they also knew more power could be gleaned from added airflow. And since Fleece is in the business of building high-flow, direct-replacement variable-geometry turbochargers—namely the renowned VNT Cheetah line—the crew set about designing a drop-in unit for the 6.7L Power Stroke. To see the finished product installed and tested we trekked over to Fleece’s Brownsburg, Indiana, facility. By the end of the day the company’s tuned, emissions-friendly dually would pick up another 40 rwhp with the 63mm Cheetah in the mix.

If you’re looking to give your tuned 6.7L Ford a competitive edge, this stealthy turbo upgrade is just right for you.

The modern diesel sleeper is a smokeless truck. They’ll never see it coming.

SOURCES

DC Chassis Dyno

317.820.9767

DCchassisDyno.com

EZ Lynk

EZLynk.com

-ADVERTISEMENT-

Fleece Performance Engineering

317.286.3573

FleecePerformance.com