1955 Massey-Harris 33D

When you talk to Massey-Harris tractor collectors, one 1950s model stands out as a proverbial “hen’s tooth” tractor, the Model 33 diesel. Produced from late 1953 through 1955, it held up the smaller end of the Massey-Harris (MH) diesel lineup. The Model 33 gas tractor had been introduced for 1952 and there was kerosene-fueled model but the 33D diesel was the smallest oil burner in that era. There were gas tractors smaller than the 33, such as the Pacer, but they were gradually being phased out after the ‘53 merger of Massey-Harris and Ferguson.

The 33D Exposed

The 33D rowcrop model was available as a narrow-front rowcrop unit, as shown here. A wide, adjustable-width, high-arch front axle was also available in the rowcrop configuration. The standard model featured a heavy, fixed-width wide axle. The 33 was also available with a single front wheel. A swinging drawbar was standard for the row crop, along with a three point hitch, which MH call the “Hitch-All, and a live PTO commonly seen on rowcrop models. The Hitch-All had hydraulic depth control. Hydraulic remotes were not part of the base package but optional and are commonly seen. Seldom seen, but available, was a side-mounted belt pulley.

Like most MH tractors of the era, the engine came from Continental Motors. Displacing 201 cubic inches, the ED-201 used a Lanova combustion chamber and thus got the advertising moniker, “Cushioned Power.” The ED-201 was also used in stationary power units and had a couple of similar six-cylinder stablemates. The Continental in the 33D was backed up by a five-speed gearbox.

An Enigmatic Massey

When you look up information on the Model 33, you will find it one of the least covered units. While as many as 12,000 Model 33s were built between 1952 and 1955, the known production lists do not break out how many of those were diesels and the configuration of each of those diesels. If the survivors can be used as a guide, it’s clear rowcrops were the most popular, equally divided between wide and narrow front axles. Standards seem very rare and we couldn’t find a surviving single wheel diesel 33. The common estimates of diesel 33 production range from 50 to 150 but the more studious types in the Massey Collectors Association are leaning towards 150 or more. No matter what, Model 33 diesel in any configuration is a rare bird.

Torch passed

The Model 33D evolved into the 333D for 1956. It was largely the same tractor but with the displacement increased to and the power upped to. It is readily distinguishable by the bronze painted engine. Built only for two years, the 333D is less common than the 33D.

Adios Mr. Harris

The Massey-Harris line faded away in 1958 as the company was consolidated into the Massey-Ferguson identity. Cash flow issues in the early ‘50s had resulted in a merger with Harry Ferguson Inc. in 1953. The two tractor lines were maintained separately, with some tweaks for the first years after the merger. Since the Ferguson tractors were all smallish units, most of the small Massey-Harris tractors were discontinued so as to consolidate production and enhance marketing. Internal power struggles quickly became a problem and the Ferguson side basically won the battle.

Once consolidated under the Massey-Ferguson nameplate, the Massey-Harris line basically disappeared and the line was trimmed to just the Ferguson units and some outside sourced, rebadged larger tractors. In retrospect, many regard that as a short-sighted move, as it basically left Massey-Ferguson without any in-house built larger tractors. It was a few years before that problem was solved with new tractor designs. Massey-Harris fans are still resentful over it.

Specifications

1955 Massey-Harris 33D

Engine: 4-cylinder Lanova Cell, Continental ED201

Displacement: 201 ci

Bore & Stroke: 3.625 x 4.875-in.

Flywheel Power: 45.7 hp @ 2000 rpm

Compression Ratio: 15.5:1

Transmission: 5-speed

Weight: 5,200 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 19 gal.

Tires: front- 5.50-16

rear- 11-38

*Top Speed: 13.08 mph

* As Rated by Massey-Harris

