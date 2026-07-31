Fix It, Trust It, Drive It: A Diesel Owner’s Story

Nothing Hits Like a Fix Under Pressure

When I was a kid, I remember watching guys fix their trucks and then immediately drive them like nothing ever happened. No second guessing, no hesitation, just button it up, turn the key, and go. At the time, that felt like a superpower. I didn’t fully understand what went into it yet, but I knew enough to recognize the confidence it took. Being able to tear into something mechanical, put it back together, and trust it enough to head down the road without a backup plan always stuck with me.

Fast forward a decade or so, and somewhere along the way, that guy became me. Not because I planned it that way, but because that’s what happens when you spend enough time around trucks. You learn, you mess things up, you fix them, and eventually you get to a point where you trust your own work.

That thought hit me recently when my LBZ rolled over 290,000 miles. The truck’s been solid, but like anything with that kind of mileage, it’s earned the right to throw a curveball every now and then. Mine came about 12 hours before I was supposed to leave for Tennessee by means of pump rub in the transfer case. That’s not exactly something you ignore, and definitely not something you want to find the night before an 800-mile trip.

So instead of packing or doing anything remotely responsible, I had the truck in the shop at 6 p.m., tearing into it while a buddy ran to pick up a good used case that I found on Facebook Marketplace. There’s a certain mindset that kicks in during moments like that. You’re not thinking about how long it’ll take or how tired you’ll be the next day; you just know it has to get done. Bolts come out, fluid gets drained, parts get wrestled into place, and before long, hours have disappeared. We wrapped it up around 11 p.m., which felt about as late as it sounds with a 6 a.m. departure looming.

Then comes that moment. You step back, look everything over, and sit in the driver’s seat for a second before turning the key. Not nervous, not overly confident, just aware. The truck fired up like it always does. No drama, no weird noises, just that familiar Duramax idle like nothing ever happened.

Six hours later, we were on the road—800 miles to Tennessee. No easy test drive, no loop around the block, just straight into it. And somewhere along that drive, it hit me. This is the exact thing I used to look up to. Fix it, trust it, and go.

Mile after mile, the truck didn’t miss a beat. No vibrations, no second-guessing, and no reason to pull over and recheck anything. Just a truck doing exactly what it’s supposed to do, carrying you further away from the garage you were in the night before, and that kind of satisfaction hits different. It’s not about the part you replaced or how fast you got it done; it’s about the confidence that comes with it.

Anybody can order parts. Anybody can schedule a repair. But doing it yourself, under pressure, and then immediately putting it to the test, that’s something else. I used to think that level of confidence was reserved for “those guys.” Turns out, you just have to put in enough time to become one of them.

See you next month.

Dustin, a.k.a. @Dusti_LBZ