Liberty Forged Factory Tour: How Custom Truck Wheels Are Made

Touring The Liberty Forged Facility

Photos by Mach1Media

Liberty Forged has become a force to be reckoned with in the truck industry over the past few years. We’ve seen an awesome arrangement of diesels with their wheels on them in every corner of the country now, and we figured it was time to make our way out to their facility in Claremore, Oklahoma, to see what the buzz is all about!

A company based out of a family owned business called MST Manufacturing, Liberty Forged came from humble beginnings being of a couple truck enthusiasts with a passion for quality and good looking wheels to go on their own builds. Now with over 20 designs in production and a massive show presence throughout the scene, Liberty absolutely has its work cut out for the future (no pun intended).

Liberty Forged owner, Steven, gave us an in-depth tour of the whole facility, showing us how the wheels are manufactured from a blank wheel all the way to getting a final polish and going out the door to a customer who came the day we were there. It was really cool to see the whole process these wheels go through and the end product go straight into a customer’s hands on the same day. That’s what we call “farm to table!”

Here we see blanks in all different sizes being organized to go into production for customers that have already custom ordered their wheels. They go from these shelves, to the CNC machine, to get a design cut into them, to the polishing table to get a fresh out-of-the box shine, and out to you in a timely manner.

We had a great time getting to meet the Liberty Forged team and to see the kind of hard work that goes into this awesome brand we see at pretty much every show on our event list! Thanks to Steven and the whole crew for showing us around and letting us document you as you grow in the industry!

P.S – Don’t forget to check out our very own set of 20×10 LBTY05’s we put on our “Stock to Not” project in this issue!