Cold Weather and Hot Trucks: Inside I Drive Throwdown 2026

Braving Florida Winter for the Love of Diesels

I Drive started the show season off for us, and it was different than expected for sure. It was my first time being in Florida during the winter. I expected sunshine all weekend long, but the weather had other plans. Cold fronts and high winds don’t mix well, but it gave an advantage for the boosted people coming down to show.

Even with the weather, IDrive had some heat still making its way into the Motor Enclave. The event was an automotive enthusiast’s dream—a performance playground complete with car condos, a Hermann Tilke-designed performance driving circuit, off-road trails, and a skid pad, too. SVJs, M-Series, and everything in between were seen leaving and entering this horsepower heaven. Trucks took over the venue this weekend, however, as they were parked along the track and took over the skid pad with Burnout Wars, as well as a dyno, which were perfect activities with the cold weather moving in.

Every setup you could imagine made it out, from a bagged Cummins-swapped crew cab squarebody, matching bagged Lightnings, to Any Level setups, boggers, bubba setups, and even country music star Kane Brown’s truck making an appearance, too. A good mix of everything made everyone at least stop once to really admire the impressive machines in attendance.

The show didn’t pack out the venue, but it still had a good amount of stunners that came out to keep us warm with the freezing temps. If the chance popped up, I definitely would check out IDrive again in Tampa.