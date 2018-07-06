AIR LIFT’S LOAD LIFTER 7500 XL FOR ’17 SUPER DUTY FORDS

As payload and towing capacities for newer trucks continue to rise, owners are looking to haul more cargo than ever before. But as the real-world often reminds us, just because a truck is rated to handle a given amount of weight doesn’t guarantee everything will go off without a hitch (no pun intended). Excessive tongue weight, an unleveled payload, or an improperly positioned load can lead to a truck that squats, rides uncomfortably, and suffers from poor braking, steering, or headlight aim. To eliminate (or vastly reduce) any of the latter instances from occurring, thousands of truck owners have begun to turn to airspring suspension systems.

Air Lift recently debuted its strongest air spring kit yet: the Load Lifter 7500 XL system. Offering up to 7,500 pounds of load-leveling capacity, it’s designed to support the largest loads on the road. We stopped by Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, where a ’17 F-350 was being fitted with the Load Lifter 7500 XL. Read on to see why this is the new king of the hill in aftermarket air spring systems.DW