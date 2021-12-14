A Beginner’s Guide To What’s Really Involved In The Conversion Of Your Dreams

Whether it’s a Super Duty that’s being converted, a sled puller, a drag racer, an off-road vehicle, a rat-rod, or virtually any kind of daily driver, Cummins is king when it comes to engine swaps in the diesel world. But while a Cummins swap is the obvious and common choice for most builds, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be cheap to pull off, or easy to perform. Measurements, locating a donor vehicle, and sourcing an engine are one thing, but actually dropping it into place and making it run and function can be a whole other story. Oftentimes, transmission selection, electronic integration, and the miscellaneous parts that are required to make the swap drivable consume the most time.

Then comes the custom components or solutions that can’t be bought but have to be made. If you’re not adept at fabricating, costs can skyrocket by enlisting the help of a professional. Being realistic with your own wrenching, welding, and electrical knowledge goes a long way in determining if you’re going the DIY route or having an independent shop handle the bulk of the work (if not all of it). In the following pages, we’ll run through a host of common engine and transmission combinations. Our aim is to highlight the unrealized, unexpected costs that can come up during the course of a Cummins swap—as well as give you an idea of what it will cost to have a professional perform the job for you.