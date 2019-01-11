PREPPING A 6.7L CUMMINS FOR 700HP

Any time you plan to add considerable horsepower to your truck, you must start somewhere. While some owners have no problem forking over enough cash to perform a one-and-done build, most builds take place in steps. The latter option was the preferred course of action for this ’12 Ram 2500 Mega Cab. With the owner’s long term goal being to transform it into a 700hp daily driver, he got started with a turbo swap and lift pump upgrade. Down the road, the late model Ram will also be the lucky recipient of a built 68RFE, head studs, a 10mm CP3, and larger nozzles.

Thanks to the displacement advantage the 6.7L Cummins has over its 5.9L predecessor, it has no problem lighting a large single turbo. In fact, a T4 flange S400 is right at home on the 6.7L mill and—depending on which size you choose— can spool surprisingly quick. Picking a charger with utmost streetability but that could also flow enough to reach his eventual power goal, the owner settled on Stainless Diesel’s complete S465 single turbo kit. In preparation for future fueling upgrades, a 150-gph FASS fuel system and a fuel tank sump from Beans Diesel Performance would also be installed.

If you plan to pursue a similar power goal with your 6.7L Cummins, this is a solid first step. Take it from us, the finished product drives very well. Even at low rpm, you barely notice that the factory VGT is no longer there—and the truck doesn’t even have larger injectors yet.DW

