How The Pros Build A Great Pulling Surface

They are the unsung heroes of the truck and tractor pulling world. The equipment operators, the track crew, the worker bees—the people tasked with building the perfect pulling surface, but that also work feverishly to keep the track preserved once the show starts. Days (sometimes even weeks) before spectators show up to sit in the grand stand, they’re working the ground that will be expected to support repeatable passes from 4,000hp machines. If things go according to plan, the track will yield the kind of consistency that allows every competitor in each class—from the first hook to the last—a shot at winning.

To get an idea what it takes to build a championship-caliber pulling track, we contacted Randy Koenig, an Indiana farmer who offered his equipment and services pro bono in building the track for the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, and Dan Cristiani, owner of Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. In addition to overseeing the track at the Extravaganza, Cristiani and his team are trusted with building and maintaining the pulling surface used for the coveted indoor Championship Tractor Pull at the National Farm Machinery Show. Though the aforementioned pros make it look easy, from the logistics involved with getting all the track-building equipment on site, to hauling in dirt and working ground, to the science behind water usage, a lot more goes into a good pulling surface than you might think.

SOURCES

Dan Cristiani Excavating Co.

812.282.9866

dcexc.com

Scheid Diesel

812.466.7202

scheiddiesel.com

Wagler Motorsports Park

812.636.0391

waglermotorsportspark.com