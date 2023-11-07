It’s no secret that chasing horsepower with a 7.3L Power Stroke calls for big injectors, and thanks to modern aftermarket HEUI injector technology substantial gains can be had without breaking the bank. However, every factory injection system has its limits—and the 7.3L’s is no different. Once you venture beyond the 550-rwhp range (or, as a general rule of thumb, go larger than a 250cc injector), you run the risk of the stock high-pressure oil pump not being able to keep up. And if you’re unable to maintain high-pressure oil volume being delivered to the injectors, you’ll never realize the full potential of a big set of sticks. To remedy this situation and fully enjoy your truck, you’ll either need to add a higher volume HPOP or run dual pumps.

In recent years, 300cc or larger injectors equipped with 200-percent over nozzles have proven capable of supporting 650-rwhp or more and provide great streetability with proper custom tuning, but (as stated) they require a larger displacement high-pressure oil pump or dual HPOP’s to support them. With a set of 350cc injectors fitted with 200-percent nozzles on the way, ’97 F-250 owner, Hastings Foote, readied his highly modified 7.3L’s injection system for the increased high-pressure oil demand that was to follow. His pump of choice was the time-tested Gen3 unit from Swamps Diesel Performance. Of all the big injector 7.3L Power Strokes we come across, nearly 50-percent of them are running this pump. For an HPOP that works in conjunction with the factory pump, installs in just two hours, and supports any size injector on the market, it’s no wonder the Gen3 is so common in the 7.3L world.

