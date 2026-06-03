The Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series: Toyota’s Bulletproof Diesel That America Never Got

If you have spent any time on diesel forums or YouTube channels in the past few years, you have probably come across the Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series. It is the boxy, body-on-frame diesel four-wheel-drive that Toyota has been quietly building since 1984, and it has become something of a myth among American diesel enthusiasts. The reason is simple: it has never officially been sold in the United States. To many US gearheads, that has only made it more interesting.

What the 70 Series actually is

The 70 Series is the heavy-duty workhorse of the LandCruiser family. While the 200 Series and the newer 250 Series have moved further into comfort and luxury territory, the 70 Series has stayed close to its original purpose. It is a stripped-back, body-on-frame four-wheel-drive built for long-distance, low-maintenance work. You will find it on mining sites in Western Australia, cattle stations in the Outback, and in remote operations across Africa, South America and the Middle East.

It comes in several body styles. The 76 Series is a wagon. The 78 Series Troop Carrier, often shortened to “Troopy,” is the long-wheelbase version with an enclosed rear cabin. The 79 Series is a ute, available in single-cab and dual-cab configurations. All share the same ladder chassis, live axles front and rear, and a no-nonsense interior built for hard use rather than weekend luxury.

The engines that built the reputation

For diesel enthusiasts, the real story is under the hood. The 70 Series has run a series of diesel engines that have become legendary in their own right.

The 1HZ was a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre inline six that powered the workhorse versions of the 70 Series for decades. It is not fast, but it is famously durable. Documented examples have passed 500,000 miles on original internals.

The 1HD-T and later 1HD-FTE turbocharged variants added meaningful power while keeping the simple, robust architecture. These engines remain favourites for builders who want a Toyota diesel that can be tuned hard without grenading.

From 2007 onwards, the flagship engine in the 70 Series was the 1VD-FTV, a 4.5-litre V8 turbo diesel. It produced around 200 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque in factory trim, with a serious aftermarket built around tuning it. For a diesel V8 in a body-on-frame ladder chassis, it remains one of the few options left in any global market.

In 2024, Toyota gave the 70 Series its most significant overhaul in forty years. Alongside the V8, the range gained the 1GD-FTV, a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder. It is the same engine found in the Hilux and Prado, which simplifies parts and servicing across Toyota’s global network. In factory trim it produces around 200 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Crucially, the 2.8 is paired with a new six-speed automatic, the first automatic transmission ever offered in the 70 Series. The V8 retained its long-serving five-speed manual. The shift has been divisive. Purists who valued the V8’s torque curve and character were unimpressed, but the 2.8 has real practical advantages in fuel economy, emissions compliance and accessibility for drivers who never wanted a manual gearbox. Those advantages have already extended the 70 Series’s life in markets where the older V8 would have struggled to stay certified.

Why it was never sold in America

The reasons the 70 Series has not been sold in the US are commercial and regulatory rather than technical. Toyota could ship them if it wanted to. The decisions to keep them out have always come down to economics.

US diesel emissions standards are among the strictest in the world, and certifying older engines like the 1HZ or 1HD-T for American sale would have required expensive redesigns. The newer 1VD-FTV was eventually certified for some markets but Toyota never thought the US business case stacked up.

The chicken tax also plays a role. The 25 percent import tariff on light trucks built outside North America makes pickup-style imports commercially difficult. Combine that with a US market that has historically preferred big domestic diesel pickups, the Cummins Ram, the Ford Power Stroke and the Duramax-equipped GM trucks, and Toyota’s path of least resistance was to focus its US efforts on the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner instead.

How Americans engage with it now

The 25-year rolling import exemption has changed things. Older 70 Series LandCruisers built before about 1999 can now be legally imported into the US, and a small but growing community of American 4WD enthusiasts has been doing exactly that. Most of the imports are 75 Series Troop Carriers and HZJ75 wagons with the bulletproof 1HZ engine.

In Australia, where the 70 Series has been sold continuously for over forty years, an entire industry has grown around modifying these vehicles for serious touring and outback work. Long-range fuel tanks, drawer systems, dual battery setups, suspension upgrades, bull bars and snorkels are all standard upgrades. The platform is so popular and so well supported that specialist businesses now exist purely to serve it. One example is 70 Series Store, which stocks only parts and accessories made for the 70 Series range. That level of single-model specialisation is hard to find in the US market, where the LandCruiser community is comparatively small.

The takeaway for American diesel fans

The 70 Series is exactly the kind of vehicle US diesel enthusiasts often say they want. It is a simple, body-on-frame, diesel-powered four-wheel-drive built to last decades and designed to be fixed with basic tools when something goes wrong. The frustrating part is that it has been on sale somewhere in the world the entire time, just not here. For now, the realistic options for American owners are patience until more model years become import-legal under the 25-year rule, or a trip to Australia and a build conversation with one of the many shops that work on these vehicles every day. Either way, the 70 Series remains one of the great “what if” diesels of the modern era.