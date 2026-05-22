The Complete Guide to DPF Delete on 6.7L Powerstroke: What You Need, What to Expect

If you own a 2011–2022 Ford F-250 or F-350 Super Duty with a 6.7L Powerstroke, chances are you’ve already heard the words “DPF delete” thrown around at the truck stop or in every diesel forum you’ve ever landed on. And if your truck is pushing mileage, you’ve probably felt the symptoms firsthand — sluggish throttle response, poor fuel economy, a regen cycle that kicks in at the worst possible time, or a check engine light that just won’t quit.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know before pulling the trigger: what a DPF delete actually does, which parts you need, what the install looks like, and what kind of performance gains you can realistically expect.

What Is a DPF and Why Does It Fail?

The DPF is part of Ford’s factory emissions control system, sitting downstream of the turbo in the exhaust path. Its job is to trap soot particles from combustion. Over time — especially with lots of short-trip driving, heavy towing, or cold climates — that filter clogs up.

When it does, your truck goes into a regeneration cycle, burning off the soot buildup using post-injection fuel. This process creates back pressure, wastes fuel, and puts additional heat load on the entire exhaust system. As the filter ages and the regens get more frequent, performance degrades noticeably.

On 6.7L trucks with higher mileage, DPF failure is one of the most common and expensive repairs on the platform. Replacement DPFs from Ford run $1,500–$3,000 installed. That’s often what pushes owners to look at a delete instead.

What a DPF Delete Actually Does

A DPF delete removes the factory particulate filter from the exhaust system and replaces it with a straight pipe, commonly called a delete pipe or DPF delete pipe. This eliminates the restriction in the exhaust flow, reduces back pressure, and removes the need for regeneration cycles entirely.

The result: better throttle response, lower Exhaust Gas Temperatures (EGTs), improved fuel economy on the highway, and a noticeably more aggressive exhaust tone.

On a 6.7L Powerstroke, a well-executed delete paired with a proper tune typically yields 30–60+ additional horsepower depending on calibration, with real-world fuel economy improvements of 2–4 mpg on highway pulls.

The Full Parts List: What You Actually Need

A complete 6.7L Powerstroke DPF delete isn’t just swapping a pipe. Here’s what a full delete build typically involves:

1. DPF Delete Pipe: This is the core of the job. You’re replacing the DPF canister and the surrounding exhaust sections with a mandrel-bent stainless or aluminized steel pipe sized for your application. For the 6.7L, the most common options are 4″ and 5″ diameter pipes, available in downpipe-back and turbo-back configurations.

For a bolt-on 4″ setup with a retained muffler, a quality 6.7L Powerstroke DPF delete kit gives you a direct replacement with proper fitment for 2011–2022 Super Duty applications.

If you want maximum exhaust flow and don’t mind more cab noise, a 5″ downpipe-back without a muffler is the performance-focused option. EngineGo carries both configurations, and their Powerstroke delete pipe lineup covers the full 6.7L model year range with guaranteed fitment. No cutting or fabrication is required.

2. EGR Delete Kit: Most serious delete builds also address the EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system at the same time. The EGR routes hot exhaust gases back into the intake to reduce NOx emissions, but it also deposits carbon into the intake manifold and is a known source of coolant contamination on the 6.7L. Deleting it while the truck is already apart saves labor and eliminates a future failure point.

3. Diesel Tuner: This is non-negotiable. You cannot run a deleted 6.7L without a tune. The factory ECU will throw codes, go into limp mode, and trigger a regeneration cycle that has nowhere to go. A proper custom tune disables the DPF and EGR monitors, recalibrates fueling and boost targets, and unlocks the performance the delete pipe was designed to deliver.

Install Overview: What to Expect

The DPF delete itself is a bolt-on job for anyone comfortable with basic hand tools and an angle grinder for any rusty hardware. The factory hardware on 2011–2019 trucks can be stubborn, so budget time for soaking hardware in penetrating oil the night before.

The general sequence:

Remove the factory DPF/DOC assembly (on 6.7L trucks this is a combined unit) Install the 6.7L Powerstroke delete kit in place of the factory section Connect all hangers and confirm alignment before torquing down Flash your tuner before first start to prevent codes

Total install time for an experienced DIYer runs 2–4 hours. First-timers should budget a full afternoon.

Real-World Results on the 6.7L Platform

The 6.7L Powerstroke responds extremely well to a delete and tune. Unlike some platforms where gains are incremental, removing the factory exhaust restriction on a turbocharged diesel has a compounding effect — the turbo spools faster, EGTs stay lower under load, and the engine doesn’t have to fight itself during regen cycles.

Owners towing heavy consistently report a noticeable reduction in transmission hunting and a stronger mid-range pull. Highway fuel economy improvements are most dramatic on trucks that were experiencing frequent forced regens.

Choosing the Right Delete Kit for Your Year

Not all 6.7L Powerstroke delete pipes are the same. Ford made several exhaust system changes across model years, so fitment matters:

2011–2014 : First-gen 6.7L, specific flange and hanger positions

: First-gen 6.7L, specific flange and hanger positions 2015–2019 : Mid-gen refresh, slightly updated DPF housing

: Mid-gen refresh, slightly updated DPF housing 2020–2022: Third-gen 6.7L, different downpipe configuration

EngineGo’s 6.7L Powerstroke delete kit catalog is organized by model year, so you’re not guessing at fitment. They also offer a guaranteed fit policy and free shipping, which matters when you’re ordering a 5-foot section of exhaust pipe.

Bottom Line

If your 6.7L Powerstroke is fighting a failing DPF, throwing regen codes, or just feeling slower than it should, a delete is the most permanent fix available. Done right, with a quality delete pipe, an EGR delete, and a proper tune, the truck will feel like a different machine.

The platform has been proven to handle serious power in stock bottom-end form. Removing the exhaust restrictions is the first step to unlocking it.