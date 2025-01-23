Eye Protection Tips for Diesel Drivers to Follow Year-Round

For diesel truck drivers, taking care of their health is essential to ensure their safety during long drives. One of the often overlooked, however, is a diesel driver’s eye health. Based on insights from the National Resources Defense Council, rising diesel exhaust emissions are putting truckers’ health at risk. Aside from the harmful emissions posing serious threats to public health, the rising use of diesel trucks is also becoming an environmental health risk. In 2021, 72% of goods in America were shipped by trucks.

Diesel emissions release harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxide and particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) into the atmosphere. PM2.5, also known as soot, is a harmful component often associated with respiratory issues. Aside from being linked to various respiratory diseases, PM2.5 can also irritate the nose, throat, lungs, and eyes. When exposed for prolonged periods, there is also a risk of cardiovascular illness and premature death due to frequent PM2.5 exposure.

Meanwhile, studies on the impact of PM2.5 have found that oxidative stress from exposure to particulate matter can cause inflammation and eye health symptoms like dryness, redness, and irritation. While seemingly trivial, these symptoms can make driving uncomfortable or even dangerous.

Fortunately, there are things you can do to ensure year-round eye protection as a diesel driver. In this post, we’ll be sharing essential eye protection tips:

Wear corrective prescription

If you have preexisting eye or vision problems, it’s always best to use the necessary tools to drive comfortably and safely. Wearing prescription glasses, for example, is essential for correcting your vision and helps prevent existing vision issues from worsening. Of course, wearing prescription glasses also ensures you can see the road ahead and others around you as clearly as possible.

Nowadays, reputable eyeglasses brands like Ray-Ban offer specialized lens coatings for their prescription glasses. This includes UVA/UVB coatings with advanced light protection lenses, which can help shield the eyes from the sun if you’re uncomfortable wearing sunglasses while driving. You can also consider photochromic lenses that automatically transition between clear and tinted lenses if you’ll be dealing with fluctuating lighting conditions.

Wear sunglasses

As explained above, even if you don’t feel comfortable or aren’t used to driving with sunglasses, it’s still important to protect your eyes from the sun and its harmful UV rays. Aside from overexposure to UV, driving in harsh and bright daylight conditions can also be dangerous due to light glare and reflections, which can distract you while driving. Experts also recommend wearing sunglasses even when it’s cloudy outside, as you still need to protect your eyes from UV light.

Of course, you should be wary about wearing sunglasses when driving in dark or dim conditions. If you’re especially worried about glare and extreme light reflections, you may want to consider polarized lenses, as these are designed to eliminate glare. Instead of sunglasses, you may consider night driving glasses when driving in the dark to ensure you can see clearly and that enough light still gets to your eyes.

Stay hydrated

Finally, you should consider adopting healthy habits beyond wearing the right eyewear. For diesel truck drivers, staying hydrated is essential, especially during long drives. When you’re dehydrated, your body produces fewer tears. Unfortunately, maintaining eye moisture is necessary for flushing out dust and debris, which you may be more exposed to when driving your diesel truck.

Aside from keeping water handy while driving, you may also consider having fruits and other snacks in your truck to ensure you remain hydrated. If you’re driving on a hot sunny day, staying hydrated will keep your body cool and increase alertness, ensuring your brain function, mood, and concentration remain high while driving long distances.

If you found this post insightful, you may want to check out our post on easy diesel maintenance and how companies like Doc’s Diesel help streamline the oil change process.