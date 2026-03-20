Common Causes of Diesel Engine Failures That Lead to Accidents

Vehicles powered by diesel engines keep our world moving. Buses, trucks, we can’t imagine our lives without them.

But what happens when they fail?

You could say it’s an inconvenience, although that would be the understatement of the century because a malfunction of a massive machine can be extremely dangerous on the road. And the saddest part is that most of these failures can be avoided with proper maintenance.

Of course, even regular maintenance isn’t a guarantee that nothing bad will ever happen because all engines break down at some point.

So what causes these failures in diesel engines, and how do they lead to accidents?

Mechanical Issues That Lead to Accidents

People make the mistake of thinking that accidents happen on TV and to other people. But what happens when you become ‘other people’?

Imagine you’re on a bus in a huge city like Chicago, going to work. The traffic is crazy, but you don’t really concern yourself with it; you just sit and wait until it’s time to get off.

And then, amongst all that crazy traffic, the engine in the bus fails somehow and causes an accident. A bus accident attorney in Chicago can help with the aftermath, but the damage has already been done. You’re traumatized and possibly even hurt.

What caused this disaster? Was there a way to avoid it?

Let’s take a closer look.

Brake Malfunctions

What’s scarier than pushing the brake pedal and not getting a response? Not many things.

This is an absolute nightmare for literally anyone, but especially if you’re driving a diesel truck with air brakes. When brakes fail, that big truck becomes a missile.

There are quite a few things that can cause this: worn-out pads, leaky brake lines, and air system problems; all of these can make the brakes fail.

But don’t worry; preventing it all is pretty easy; you just have to be regular with inspections. Get the pads changed on time and check for leaks.

It’s also a plus if you have newer tech like automatic emergency braking.

Fuel System Problems

When you have an issue with the fuel system, the vehicle stops, and that’s it.

That’s your biggest problem, right? Well, no, because this can actually cause a crash. If your fuel system acts up, your engine can stall right in the middle of the intersection, and all of a sudden, you have no power and no control.

One common cause of this is a clogged filter or bad injectors, but the fix is pretty simple. Change your fuel filters when you’re supposed to and use good-quality diesel. The cheap stuff is cheap for a reason, so remember that.

And if your check engine light comes on, don’t ignore it.

Transmission Failures

The transmission is what sends power to the wheels, so you can imagine that, when it fails, some truly scary things follow. The vehicle could suddenly lose power if you’re going up a hill, or it can jerk forward into traffic. Either way, what it does is not up to you anymore, and that’s terrifying.

Automatic transmissions often fail because of low fluid from a leak or worn-out gears.

So what do you do here? Simple – check your transmission fluid on a regular basis, and if you see a puddle under your truck, fix it RIGHT AWAY.

And another tip: Make sure that, when you get your fluid changed, they use the good stuff.

Engine Overheating

An engine that’s overheating isn’t just steam going out from under your hood.

That steam can blind not only you but everyone around you. In addition to this, an engine that’s too hot can lose its power and stall. If you’re in a fast-moving lane, you can imagine how being stuck here would be an issue.

The engine usually overheats because of low coolant, a clogged radiator, or a broken water pump.

Luckily, this is really easy to prevent; just make sure the coolant levels aren’t low and check that there’s no dirt or bugs in the radiator. Oh, and you might want to get the thermostat and hoses checked here and there.

EGR System Failure

The EGR system is a very valuable addition to your vehicle because it cuts down on pollution, but when it goes on the fritz, it messes up the way your engine runs. You’ll probably notice that, when you hit the gas or run rough at a stoplight, the engine hesitates a bit.

That loss of power can be very dangerous if you’re on a busy highway and you’re trying to merge.

The main problem is usually a valve clogged up with gunk, so clean that valve every now and then and use clean, quality fuel because it burns cleaner and leaves less crud behind.

Conclusion

None of these problems appear out of nowhere, no matter how much they surprise you.

Your check engine light isn’t blinking to say hello, and the weird noise your truck is making isn’t ‘singing’.

Things like these are hints that something’s wrong and it needs your attention. A little bit of extra money and regular maintenance can prevent many truly dangerous situations, not to mention how much it affects the longevity of the vehicle.

So be good to your diesel and fix what needs to be fixed on time.

2 Interlinking Opportunities:

From https://www.dieselworldmag.com/features/g56-transmission-problems-common-fixes/ with anchor practical, proven fixes

From https://www.dieselworldmag.com/diesel-technology/a-practical-oem-plus-brake-line-upgrade-for-high-mileage-lbz-trucks/ with anchor definitely tired