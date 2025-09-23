Choose the Best GPS Tracker

In 2023, over 1,020,729 motor vehicles were reported stolen across the USA. While the number dropped in 2024, it still remained high at approximately 850,700 stolen vehicles.

For pickup truck owners, this means their vehicles are among the most frequent targets. However, without reliable tracking tools, thieves maintain a critical advantage during those early hours.

In this article, we explore three of the best GPS trackers for pickup trucks. Monimoto leads the list as our top recommendation, followed by two reputable competitors.

How to Choose the Best GPS Tracker

The right device depends on how you use your truck, the level of security you want, and the features that matter most to you.

Here are the main factors every truck owner should weigh before making a decision.

Power and Installation Options

GPS trackers for pickups usually fall into two categories:

Battery-powered, wire-free trackers: Easy to hide and independent of the truck’s electrical system, they keep working even if the main battery is disconnected.

Easy to hide and independent of the truck’s electrical system, they keep working even if the main battery is disconnected. OBD-II plug-in trackers: Connected to the diagnostic port on most vehicles manufactured after 1996, they draw continuous power with no recharging required.

Alerts and Response Time

Not all trackers notify you in the same way or at the same speed. Some are designed to call your phone within a minute if the truck is moved without authorization.

This type of direct alert ensures you can act quickly in case of theft. Others focus on app-based real-time tracking, with updates that can refresh every few seconds.

Coverage and Subscription Plans

Because GPS trackers use cellular networks, an active subscription is required.

Coverage varies by device, so it is essential to verify that the tracker works in the areas where you regularly drive or travel.

Subscription costs also vary, with some brands offering annual plans and others billing month-to-month.

Best GPS Trackers for Pickup Trucks

A good tracker can mean the difference between a quick recovery and a costly loss.

Below, we break down three of the best options available today.

Monimoto is a compact, battery-powered GPS tracker designed for theft prevention. It requires no wiring and continues to work even if your truck’s main battery is disconnected.

The system includes a hidden tracker and a paired Key Fob. When the fob is nearby, Monimoto recognizes authorized use.

If the vehicle moves without the fob present, Monimoto detects the unauthorized movement and calls your phone in under one minute, followed by an app notification showing the GPS location.

Feature Details Power 2 × CR123 batteries (Monimoto 7) or rechargeable (Monimoto 9) Battery life Up to 12 months (rechargeable) / 24 months (replaceable) Coverage 4G LTE-M with embedded eSIM; works in U.S., Europe, and other regions Alerts Phone call, push notification, GPS location Waterproof rating IP68 Setup time Around 10 minutes via smartphone app Device Price ~€129 (varies by model) Subscription Fee ~£36–$49 per year

Pros

Calls your phone directly for faster response

12–24 months depending on model

No impact on truck’s electrical system

Easy to move between vehicles

Small and difficult to detect or disable

Cons

Focused on theft recovery; does not provide driving behavior or diagnostics

Tracki – Portable GPS Tracker

Tracki is one of the smallest and lightest GPS trackers available, measuring just 1.75 × 1.5 × 0.55 inches. Despite its size, it offers worldwide coverage in 190 countries and supports 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G networks.

it can be used for vehicles, luggage, or personal safety, but also works well for pickup trucks as a portable tracking solution.

Feature Details Power Rechargeable, replaceable battery Battery life 2–3 days with 1–5 min updates; up to 1 month in save mode; up to 6 months with optional 3,500mAh battery Coverage Worldwide (190 countries) Alerts SOS button, speed alerts, safe-zone (geofence), movement alerts Size/Weight 1.75 × 1.5 × 0.55 inches; lightweight design History Up to 5 years of stored tracking history Warranty Lifetime warranty with free replacement for lost/damaged units Subscription Fee From $9.95/month

Pros

Extremely compact and lightweight, easy to conceal

Works in 190 countries with multiple network support

Wide range of alerts: SOS, geofence, movement, speed

Optional large battery extends life to 6 months

Lifetime warranty with replacement coverage

Cons

Limited battery life (2–3 days in active mode without extended battery)

Needs a clear line of sight to satellites for best accuracy

Bouncie – OBD-II Plug-In Tracker

Bouncie is an OBD-II GPS tracker that connects directly to the diagnostic port under the dash of most 1996-and-newer vehicles.

In addition to location tracking, Bouncie delivers driving behavior data (speed, braking, acceleration) and reads diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs).

Feature Details Power Vehicle-powered via OBD-II port Battery life Continuous (no charging required) Update frequency Every 15 seconds while driving Alerts Driving behavior (speeding, braking), trip history, check-engine codes, impact alerts Device Price ~$70–80 Subscription Fee $8–9/month

Pros

Continuous power and frequent updates

Driving insights and diagnostic code reporting

Cons

Stops reporting if unplugged or when the vehicle is off

More visible and tamper-prone than hidden trackers

Less effective for theft recovery compared to covert battery units

Final Thoughts

Each GPS tracker we’ve covered brings unique benefits for pickup truck owners.

Monimoto shines as the best option for anti-theft protection, thanks to its hidden design, independent power source, and instant phone alerts that give you a critical head start in recovery.

For long-term cost efficiency, Monimoto 9 is the best choice, especially for theft prevention where its battery life and hidden design provide added value.

Bouncie is intermediate cost-wise and adds diagnostic data benefits, while Spytec GL300 is suited for high-frequency real-time tracking but costs significantly more over time.

When choosing the right tracker, think about what matters most:

Do you need theft prevention and recovery above all else?

Do you want to follow your truck’s movements in real time?

Would insights into driver habits and engine health add the most value?

By matching a device to your needs, you can ensure your pickup stays safe and secure.

For most owners who want a dependable, set-and-forget safeguard, Monimoto remains the top recommendation, protecting your truck quietly in the background and notifying you the moment something goes wrong.