Gonna keep this one quick this month because, well, my first Son was born a week ago and I’ve got a little more on my plate than usual. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve got for you this issue.

SEMA 2021 was much larger than ever before. A new hall was opened up making the show significantly bigger. Attendance was down a bit as to be expected with this Rona stuff still going on, but it actually made for a more enjoyable show. Check out the sneak peak into what we found truck wise, on pg 34.

Regular contributor, Mike McGlothlin found a few epic sled pulling Rams for us this time around. You can find those on pgs 52 and 76.

If you’re into 7.3’s, like me, you can get your fix with an HPOP install on pg 98 as well as the ongoing restoration of Jacob White’s 2000 F250 on pg 88 plus a big piece on tuning, on pg 38.

Joe Greeves caught up with another epic SEMA build, a vintage COE rig with Cummins power. Check this thing out, on pg 20.

As always Jim Allen brings in all the vintage greatness with Tractor Talk and Vintage Smoke, found on pgs XX and XX respectively.

And last but definitely not least, we go back in time to one of our favorite features of 2018 with Demented, on pg 64.

Lots of great stuff this issue, and don’t forget we’ve always got a ton more on DieselWorldMag.com as well as on all our social channels (@dieselworldmag).

I’m off to change a diaper… See you next month.