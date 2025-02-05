Performance & Precision: The Latest Upgrades for Your Build

Funk Motorsport Gold Reflective Tape

Funk Motorsport Heat Control Products Gold Reflective Tape is designed to reflect up to 90% of radiant heat away from engine components like cold-air intakes. It is also ideal for insulating fuel cells from exhaust heat and bulkheads to reflect engine heat away from the vehicle’s interior. The tape is made from a ceramic fiber weave topped with gold reflective foil that can handle continuous temperatures of up to 842 degrees F. It has an adhesive backing and can be easily cut and shaped to suit a wide range of applications. It’s available in 1.969-inch and 0.969-inch widths in various lengths.

Summit Racing Equipment

SummitRacing.com

LG Billet Dodge Ram 3rd-Gen Billet A/C Knobs

LG Billet USA brings billet to the Dodge community with A/C Knobs. These knobs have been CNC machined with precision from 6061 aluminum. With a light passthrough and upgraded feel, these knobs will give your truck a much-needed improved aesthetic compared to factory knobs. Available in a machined finish, the options are endless. They can be polished to a mirror finish, cerakoted, anodized, or powdercoated.

LG Billet USA

LGBilletUSA.com

Summit Racing Mockup Replica Blocks for Cummins 5.9L 12V and 4BT Diesel Engines

When physically mocking up an engine’s placement or accessory drives in custom applications, these Summit Racing Mockup Replica Blocks for 5.9L 12V and 4BT engines make the job easier. They weigh a lot less, so they’re easier to handle. Made from steel, the blocks use individual panels with tabs and slots for easy assembly. The engineering also makes the blocks more rigid and accurate compared to bolt-together types. And because steel resists the heat from welding, you can weld motor mounts right on the block. The blocks are drilled to accept engine components like oil pans, starters, water pumps, bell housings so that you can check for clearance in the engine bay.

Summit Racing Equipment

SummitRacing.com

ARP Wheel Studs

ARP Bolts offers replacement press-in wheel studs for more than three dozen OEM axles and hubs, including longer studs that facilitate use with aftermarket wheels. Screw-in studs with lengths ranging from 1.950 to 3.470 inches for aftermarket axles feature rounded noses for easy wheel and lug nut installations.

ARP Bolts

ARP-Bolts.com

Hot Shot’s Secret Diesel Extreme

Hot Shot’s Secret Diesel Extreme is a six-in-one diesel additive that is formulated to resolve issues related to ultra-low sulfur diesel and improve your truck’s performance and fuel economy. The additive is designed to safely remove and prevent buildup of varnish and deposits that cause scaring and wear, which can lead to premature failure of fuel system components like fuel pumps and injectors. The fuel additive also includes a cetane improver that’s formulated to improve your diesel engine’s combustibility, horsepower, and fuel economy. Diesel Extreme also contains a lubricity enhancer to further reduce wear, a water dispersant, rust and corrosion inhibitors, and a fuel stabilizer. Diesel Extreme fuel additive is safe for all emissions equipment. It is designed to improve your diesel’s fuel economy, increase horsepower, clean injectors, improves cold starts, eliminate excessive black smoke, and improve reliability. This diesel cleaner additive is recommended for use in all diesel engines.

Hot Shot’s Secret

HotShotSecret.com

Turbo Time Performance Stage 2 HXR 63 Performance VGT Turbo

Safely maximize power and torque output while more efficiently supporting lower EGTs and drive pressures. Turbo Time’s 63.3 performance billet wheel design is engineered to significantly increase cooler airflow capacity. It’s most ideal for towing applications and daily driving with increased performance. Find increased torque production—up to 22% over aftermarket turbos. Maximize performance without sacrificing spool efficiency while retaining factory exhaust brake and electronics.

Turbo Time Performance

TurboTimeUSA.com