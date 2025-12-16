The Diesel Transmission World Just Shifted: Inside Randy’s Big Move

Randy’s Transmissions Makes a Big Move

The diesel world doesn’t get blindsided very often. Most years bring the usual new parts, the familiar rivalries, and the steady rhythm of an industry that rarely stops to surprise anyone. But every so often a move changes the temperature of the whole room. Randy’s Transmissions just made that move.

For anyone who knows the story, Randy Reyes built his company the hard way. He started in a shed behind his house, then a two-bay shop, all while wrenching on a dually named Red Delicious that became his rolling science experiment. He earned his reputation with transmissions that didn’t just survive dyno hits and drag passes but also towing, hauling, sled pulling, and whatever else working diesel owners threw at them.

That’s why the announcement at PRI hit like a sledgehammer. Randy isn’t just expanding. He brought on a new partner—and not just any partner. He brought in Frank Kuperman Jr.

If you’ve spent five minutes in diesel performance, you know that name. Former head of TransGo, Transmission Specialties, RevMax, and Race Winning Brands, Frank is the guy behind the billet channel plate and the upgraded input drums that basically rewrote the 68RFE survival guide. Frank’s legacy is in more than just fixing shortcomings in diesel transmissions; he eliminates them.

Seeing Randy and Frank’s names on the same letterhead hits like a freight train on a high-centered semi-trailer. These two sat on opposite ends of the industry for years, leading different companies, having different philosophies, and running in different lanes.

The press release, posted just after the announcement at PRI, goes into further detail on what this new partnership looks like. Randy’s and Fluidyne High Performance, Frank’s cooling company, had been co-developing a new line of transmission coolers, but this announcement now takes that partnership into another dimension in the diesel transmission world, and the infrastructure behind the partnership is just as bold as the announcement.

A new forty thousand square foot headquarters in West Valley City, Utah, will bring transmission and converter manufacturing under one roof. A second twenty thousand square foot plant in Charlotte, North Carolina, will handle valve bodies, parts distribution, and East Coast fulfillment. Together they’ll deliver two-day shipping to most of the country, which is a big move for the diesel industry as a whole.

The upcoming product list reads like a hit piece on every weak point diesel owners have been fighting for the last decade. A two-piece billet output shaft for the 68RFE, a reusable cartridge-style spin-on filter, new input drums, new Aisin AS69 hard parts, billet upgrades for the new 8AP Powerline found in the 2025 and newer Cummins trucks—the list goes on and on.

Frank’s statement in the release was simple. “We’re coming in swinging,” and Randy’s was just as clear. He talked about integrity, innovation, and taking care of customers who trust the name on the box.

Like it or not, the diesel transmission landscape just shifted. Some companies will adapt. Some won’t. But Randy’s Transmissions didn’t whisper this move. The company made sure the entire industry heard it. And if this is just the opening shot, the next year is going to be loud.