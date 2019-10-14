Google Trends And Your Diesel Business

Knowing and understanding the most effective keywords and search terms is an important digital marketing skill. People search for some things more than others (ie: ‘jello’ is searched for more often than ‘jell-o’) and knowing your audience’s behavior when it comes to keywords and search terms is a valuable tool!

By using the right keywords and search terms, you can attract more people to your website, online store, or social media channel. But how do you find what people are searching for most often? Google Trends is the perfect (free!) tool to do just that. We’ll show you how in four easy steps.

Step 1: The Google Trends homepage

First up, we head to trends.google.com to begin our keyword research. As you can see, from this page we can access our search box as well as trending searches. To start, we’ll look at the word ‘powerstroke,’ a la the engine.

Step 2: Input the search term

Once this has been done, you’re redirected to that keyword’s history. Here you can see the history of the search term over the past 12 months. ‘Power stroke’ has remained pretty steady. You can also change the length of time you’re looking at, if you want to see its history over a more recent time (7 days) or longer time (5 years).

Step 3: Input comparison search term

Here’s where the fun begins. We’re going to compare ‘powerstroke’ to ‘power stroke’ to see which one is searched most often. This will help us know which word to use when we’re talking about the engine online, so that we’ll get the most traffic.

As you can see, ‘powerstroke’ is searched nearly 13 more times than ‘power stroke.’ This means it’s the better form of the keyword to use.

Step 4: Other search term information

Scrolling down the page, you can view more search term information. You can see where the most people search for your keyword (here it seems to be Wyoming) and related search terms (ie: things similar to your search term, or things people search for after they search for your search term). This is helpful to know as it lets you better understand your audience.

From here, you can start the process over again with a whole new set of keywords and search terms! Soon, you’ll be able to understand the most effective keywords to use in your own content and digital marketing. Get clicking!