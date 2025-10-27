Chasing the Last 10%: The Real Work Behind Every Build

If there’s one universal truth in the diesel world, it’s this: the last 10 percent of any build takes 90 percent of the time. You know exactly what I mean. The truck is running, it’s drivable, and it even looks “done” to most people, but you know better. There’s wiring to tidy up, a bracket that still needs paint, gauges not fully hooked, or a tune that isn’t quite dialed in.

It’s tempting to shrug it off. After all, the heavy lifting is finished. The motor is in, the turbo is spinning, and the tires are turning. But anyone who has been around this community for more than a minute knows that the last 10 percent is where the real heart of a build lives. It’s in the details, the finish work, and the stubborn persistence to see it through.

We’ve all seen rigs that stop at 90 percent. They still make it to meets, they still pull into parking lots, but there’s always that sense of “almost.” Maybe it’s the wires hanging under the dash or the half-installed interior; maybe it’s the tune that smokes a little too much. None of it makes the truck less cool, but it does make you wonder what it could be if the builder pushed just a little further.

And that’s the beauty of this community. We push each other. Someone finishes their truck down to the last bolt, and it lights a fire under the rest of us to go home and knock out the details on our own projects. We know how much pride comes from standing back, looking at a rig, and knowing it’s complete—not “good enough for now,” but done in a way that reflects the vision we had when it was just an idea.

Sure, the last 10 percent is frustrating. It’s tedious, it’s time-consuming, and it doesn’t come with the glory shots of dropping an engine in or bolting on a massive turbo. But it’s also the part that separates a project from a legacy. That’s where builds go from good to great, from something you drive to something you’re proud to show.

So if you’re staring at your truck, boat, or project this month and thinking it’s “close enough,” here’s your reminder: finish it. Button up the wiring, tighten the loose ends, and spray the last coat of paint. The last 10 percent is the hardest, but it’s also the most rewarding. Because when it’s really done, you’ll know you didn’t just build something—you finished something. And that feeling is worth every late night and every busted knuckle.

Keep pushing!

Dustin a.k.a. @Dusti_LBZ