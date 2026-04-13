Turning a 2004 Silverado Into a Rolling Sound System

Transforming a 2004 Chevy Silverado Into a Mobile Concert Hall

pgrading the audio in my 2004 Chevrolet Crew Cab, affectionately named Clap2Slapd, has been a long-awaited project. While for many, a vehicle is merely a mode of transportation, for enthusiasts like myself, it serves as a canvas for self-expression. Despite its age and lack of modern features, I cherish every moment spent in my truck and sought to enhance its audio experience.

I realized early on that upgrading the stereo system would be challenging due to the truck’s limited airspace and subwoofer placement options. I aimed to avoid major modifications because I have a family and wanted to be able to utilize my entire backseat. My priority was to remove the outdated subwoofer from the backseat, upgrade the door speakers for premium sound quality, and integrate wireless Apple CarPlay for seamless connectivity.

First, I worked with Tim at Kicker to piece together the best package for my truck’s anatomy. A walled-off back seat was not going to be feasible, considering this is my daily driver that I take my kids to school in. We went with two sets of the KSS670 6.75-inch component speaker systems and a KEY200.4 smart 4-channel amplifier for each set for the mids and highs.

Next, we had to look at the bass. I have always been a fan of the sound of a 12-inch sub, but there are not many 12-inch options out there that will fit in such a small space. That led me to Paul Morgan at NET Audio, renowned for his expertise in airspace management. Paul has been building sub boxes for trucks for over 20 years. When I told him my idea for two 12-inch L7Ts, he was able to tell me right away that I had just enough space to make that happen. Tim said if the 12s are the route we are going, the CX1800.1 is the amp to power them.

I reached out to Sony to discuss my plans and what I was hoping to accomplish. After our conversation, Sony promptly sent out a head unit that was sleek and up-to-date, equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities. Their responsiveness and provision of a cutting-edge product demonstrated their commitment to meeting my needs and ensuring a seamless driving experience.

My final stop was at Auto FX, my trusted local audio shop owned by my friend Billy. With his assistance and the high-quality components from Kicker, NET Audio, and Sony, I successfully assembled a premium audio system. With this guide, you too can achieve concert-grade sound in your truck. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown to help you get started.

Preparation and Assembly

Build an amp rack and assemble the amplifiers onto it. Pre-wire the amplifiers before bringing the vehicle into the shop.

Disassembly and Safety Precautions

Disconnect the power and ground to ensure there is no electricity running through the vehicle during the installation process.

Wiring Installation

Run wires from each door and A-pillar to the location where the amplifiers will be installed. Ensure proper routing, especially through the firewall, for power and signal wires. Tip: Don’t forget to label each wire as you go to avoid confusion.

Tweeter Integration

Attach tweeters to the rear speakers to create a coaxial setup, simplifying installation and placement for the rear speakers.

Add the tweeters into the A-pillars for the front speakers. Ensure proper alignment and secure mounting of the tweeters to maintain optimal sound quality.

Speaker Installation

Install speakers into the doors and wire them up, ensuring correct polarity and secure mounting.

Head Unit Installation

Wire up the new head unit and install it into the dashboard, following manufacturer instructions for proper connections.

Amplifier Connection

Connect all components to the amplifiers, including speakers, head unit, and any other audio sources.

Testing

Test the entire system to ensure all components are functioning properly before proceeding.

Reassembly

Reassemble the vehicle’s interior, including door panels, trim pieces, and any other components that were removed during installation.

Amplifier Tuning

Use switches to configure key amplifier settings according to your setup. The Key amps auto-tune themselves. However, they must be done individually, ensuring other components are turned off during the tuning process.

Subwoofer Tuning

Fine-tune the settings for the subwoofers to achieve optimal sound quality.

Enjoyment

Sit back and enjoy your newly installed stereo system with improved audio quality and functionality.

SOURCEs

Kicker

https://www.kicker.com/

https://www.instagram.com/kickeraudio/

Sony

https://electronics.sony.com/audio/c/car-marine-audio

https://www.instagram.com/sonycaraudiousa/

NET Audio

https://netaudio.com/

https://www.instagram.com/netaudiowf/

Auto FX

(405) 350-1588

https://www.facebook.com/AutoFXYukon405/