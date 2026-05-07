New Diesel Parts and Gear Worth Checking Out

New Parts Counter

KB Diesel Heavy-Duty ZF6 Tail Housing

Greatly reinforced in the rear where breakage frequently occurs

Heavy-duty die-cast aluminum

Precision CNC-machined

Fits 2001-2006 Chevy and GMC trucks with 4WD ZF6 manual transmission

KB Diesel

Kbdieselperformance.com

Pro Eagle 3-Ton Abrams Jack

The 3-Ton Abrams Jack is Pro Eagle’s most rugged shop jack, purpose-built for off-roaders, overlanders, and garage warriors who demand more from their tools. With a low 4-inch starting height, it fits under slammed street builds or lifted rigs alike, making it one of the most versatile jacks in the game.

Pro Eagle

Proeagle.com

Fury Tires Sierra Hunter ATM

This premium all-terrain tire features a bold, mud-terrain-style sidewall for an aggressive look. Designed for everyday trucks and SUVs, it’s offered in both OEM and plus-size options to support the custom wheel market.

Fury Tires

Furytires.com

Goerend Allison 1000 Heavy-Duty Input Shaft

Custom forged from high-strength 300M steel, this heavy-duty one-piece design is heat-treated to a tempered Martensite microstructure to improve tensile strength and shock resistance. Shot peened with properly filtered and sized media, available in optional billet or 4340 steel configurations, and also designed for Duramax L5P applications, you can’t go wrong!

Goerend Transmission

Goerend.com

KC Evolution CTS3 6.0 Power Stroke Tuner

The all-new KC Evolution CTS3 6.0 Power Stroke tuner delivers a powerful combination of performance, monitoring, and convenience for Ford 6.0 owners. This KC Evolution CTS3 comes preloaded with custom KC x Gearhead tunes featuring six selectable power levels that can unlock gains of up to 190 horsepower when paired with the right supporting modifications. Whether running a stock setup or a modified VGT turbo, your truck will benefit from optimized power delivery, quick access to diagnostics, and seamless integration with factory systems to better monitor the health of your truck with included data-logging features.

KC Turbos

Kcturbos.com

Summit Racing Original Guni Wheel

This is a great solution for moving a project vehicle in and out of the shop or storing it without flatspotting your expensive tires. Made from solid steel with an airless polyurethane rubber tread, the Original Guni Wheel easily rolls over hoses, grates, humps, and ramps and is safe to drive on at speeds up to five miles per hour. The patented design fits most lug/bolt patterns and center bores.

Summit Racing

Summitracing.com