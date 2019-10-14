DWI’s Social Media Strategy: When Is The Best Time To Post?

Social media is a great tool for your diesel business— you can promote yourself and your brand to your audience with just a few clicks! But did you know you can reach even more people by posting your content at the just the right time? More people are on social media during certain parts of the day, and it’s important to know when that is so you can reach the biggest audience possible!

Instagram

According to research done by social media management company Sprout Social, the best time to post on Instagram is between 10 AM and 3 PM Central Time. This is because people are most likely to check the app during their lunch breaks or in the early afternoon, when they might start to lose steam at work.

The best day to post on Instagram is Wednesday, and the worst day is Monday.

Facebook

On a similar note, Sprout also says that the best time to post to Facebook is from 10 AM to 5 PM Central Time, on weekdays. The worst times to post are during the nighttime and the weekend, as people are typically asleep or busy and away from their phone on the weekends.

YouTube

YouTube is a different beast altogether! Because YouTube viewership peaks late at night (at least on weekdays), the best time to upload your videos is between 2 to 4 PM Central Time. By uploading them this early, YouTube has a chance to ‘index’ your video, allowing it to show up in search results.

But on the weekend, YouTube viewership happens earlier in the afternoon. So if you want your video to be seen then, adjust your video upload time accordingly— between 11 AM and 1 PM Central Time.

An Easier Way To Post

If you’re wondering if you’ll have to schedule your workday around your social media strategy, the answer is no! Thanks to some easy-to-use online software, you can automate your social posts, and have them post your content whenever you want.

Try Hootsuite, Sprout, or Later to get started. All three of these are either free or have a free trial.