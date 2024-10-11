Up next Simplify Your Diesel Truck Care: A Step-by-Step Guide with Doc’s Diesel Published on October 11, 2024 Author FTI PERFORMANCE Tags Billet, FTI Performance, Triple Disc Converter, Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 How FTI Performance Crafts a 47RE/RH Torque Converter An Inside Look at a 47RE/RH Torque Converter Hello, Diesel World readers! We’re in Deland, Florida, at FTI Performance to get a glimpse behind the scenes at how a 47RE/RH torque converter is built by one of the best in the industry! This is a part that just about everyone needs for their upgraded transmission build, but most don’t necessarily get to see an inside look as to how it’s actually put together. 1. First, the core is cut open. 2. Wash core. 3. Fitment and machining on the lathe. (Preps to fit parts from core to the new billet cover.) 4. To lower the stall for our application, we then cut the fins on the stator to our specifications. 5. Next, we build the stator. We use the factory sprag and modify it to spec. 6. Assemble the converter for clearance check. Stack the impeller, stator, and turbine together with new bearings. 7. Add the new billet piston and forged billet cover with the new triple disc clutches. 8. Next is checking clearances and machining to fit as needed. 9. After a final clearance check, the converter is sent down the line to be welded. 10. The converter is then computer-machine welded. 11. Next, the converter is pressure tested for leaks. We put 80-100PSI in the converter to make sure she’s strong. 12. The second to last step in building this FTI Performance triple disk converter is a balance test. This makes sure the converter is completely balanced so it doesn’t cause vibrations in your transmission! 13. Lastly, we’re in for a fresh coat of paint. And we’re done!Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0