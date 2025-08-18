Bringing a Dead 7.3L Powerstroke Turbo Back to Life

Breathing new life into a ceased up, 7.3L Powerstroke junk yard turbo

In today’s world, the options for 7.3L Powerstroke turbo replacement are seemingly endless. Aftermarket replacements and upgrades are everywhere. With all these options, we rarely hear about rebuilding our own turbo. It’s a surprisingly simple process and often comes with upgrades too. If you’re not looking to add gobs of extra horsepower, it’s hands down the most inexpensive way to replace your failed turbo, if you’re willing to get your hands dirty.

Here we’ll be rebuilding a junkyard turbo with parts from Riffraff Diesel. We picked a junk yard turbo because we wanted to see how far gone a turbo could be, and still be returned to operational status. After about 2 hours of work (most of which was spent cleaning rust and other deposits), we were able to take a seized-up turbo that honestly should have just seen the recycling pile, and bring it back to life, with a few upgrades too. It’s not the prettiest turbo you’ll ever see (a little high-temp paint would fix that), but it works great and even pulls harder than the OE turbo did, on our 2001 F250 with the 7.3L Powerstroke.