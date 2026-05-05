FASS Launches Next-Level Diesel Monitoring System

FASS Connect Hits the Market

FASS Diesel Fuel Systems, a leader in high-performance diesel fuel filtration and delivery, is proud to announce the launch of FASS Connect™, an all-new data monitoring system designed to give diesel owners unprecedented insight into their truck’s fuel system and overall performance.

FASS Connect™ brings real-time monitoring directly to the driver, allowing users to use their smartphone to track critical data such as fuel pressure, differential pressure (including filter life), boost, EGTs, and more via the included 2-1/16-inch gauge. Designed to integrate seamlessly with FASS Fuel Systems, FASS Connect™ uses Bluetooth connectivity to deliver real-time information right to your fingertips.

“At FASS, our mission is to deliver a meaningful, measurable ROI to diesel owners around the world,” said the FASS team. “With FASS Connect™, we’re taking that protection a step further by giving customers real-time visibility into what’s happening inside their engine.”

Built for daily drivers, tow rigs, and high-performance diesel trucks alike, FASS Connect™ combines rugged hardware with smart digital monitoring. The system alerts drivers to changes in fuel conditions, helping them identify contaminated fuel, clogged filters, pressure drops, or temperature concerns early. This proactive approach can significantly extend injector and pump life while increasing reliability and peace of mind.

The FASS Connect™ Data Monitoring Systems reflects FASS Diesel Fuel Systems’ continued commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering world-class solutions for diesel owners. The system is compatible with multiple sensor configurations and will continue to expand with future updates and accessories.

For more information about FASS Connect™,

visit FASSride.com.