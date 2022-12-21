Commanding Presence, Performance And Capability

When Ford launched the Super Duty line in 1998, it changed the heavy-duty truck game forever. Back then, a maximum towing capacity upward of 14,000-pounds, a diesel engine option that turned out 500 lb-ft of torque, and on-the-fly 4×4 were huge selling points for the Super Duty. Soon, you’ll be able to order a Super Duty capable of towing more than 37,000 pounds and have access to a high output 6.7L Power Stroke that produces in excess of 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. That’s right, the ‘23 Super Duty’s—said to be available in the first quarter of 2023—are just about here.

In predictable fashion, Ford focused its styling changes on subtle enhancement of its existing product(s) rather than reinvent the wheel. With Super Duty sales at the top of the heap (Covid-induced supply chain shortages notwithstanding), it’s no wonder Ford didn’t choose to rock the boat with the way its high-profitability workhorses look. However, there is plenty of “newness” to talk about. In addition to a new 6.7L Power Stroke, there are various cosmetic changes, off-road options, interior advancements, and state-of-the-art driver-assist technologies prospective buyers will be pleased to see—and we aim to cover all of them in this ’23 Super Duty first-look.