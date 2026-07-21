How to Install an HSP Diesel LBZ Intake on a Duramax

Installing HSP’s LBZ Intake On Our Duramax

Why a Better Intake Actually Matters

The LBZ platform is a bit of an outlier when it comes to intake performance. The factory intake box flows surprisingly well and has proven to support power levels well over stock without becoming a major restriction.

With that being said, everyone loves more turbo noise. When we found out that we could get more turbo whistle, better flow, and ensure we had great filtration, we knew we had to have it. That’s why we turned to HSP Diesel for our LBZ Duramax build.

This intake is part of a larger high-flow bundle we’re working through, so while it may not be a standalone performance game-changer, it plays an important role in the bigger picture. Make sure you stay tuned to future issues of Diesel World magazine for the install of the rest of the kit.

What This Kit Gets Right

The first thing that stands out is the quality. The custom finish Kingsport Gray Metallic powdercoat is exceptionally well executed. It has a subtle, high-end appearance that complements the engine bay without overpowering it. It looks intentional, not aftermarket in the cheap sense.

The matte black powdercoated hose clamps are another detail worth noting. They provide a clean, uniform look and reinforce the overall attention to detail in the kit.

Fitment and construction are equally strong. The components align properly, the welds are clean, and the entire system feels well thought out. There is no sense of compromise in material choice or manufacturing quality.

Overall, this is a premium kit, and it presents itself that way immediately.

Installing the Intake

Start by disconnecting the MAF sensor and any related wiring. Make sure to note the orientation of the install before removal, as installing this backwards on your new intake will come back to bite you. We found it easiest to mark the flow of air on the MAF sensor with a paint pen. From there, remove the factory intake tube and airbox assembly as a unit.

Once the upper components are out, you’ll see the lower airbox mounting plate still attached to the truck. This needs to come out next. It’s held in place with four 10 mm bolts. Remove those and pull the plate out to clear the area for the new heat shield.

With the lower plate removed, install the HSP heat shield box. It reuses three of the factory mounting locations, so you’re not drilling or modifying anything. Get it set in place and snug the hardware down, but don’t rush tightening just yet.

Now move to the intake tube assembly.

First things first, transfer your MAF sensor into the HSP intake using the supplied hardware. This is where attention matters. Make sure the MAF is installed in the correct orientation based on airflow direction.

Once the MAF is installed, fit the intake tube with the provided 4-inch boot and T-bolt clamps. Leave everything slightly loose so you can position the tube correctly. This is important as it allows you to adjust things as you’re installing them.

Set the intake into place, connecting it to the turbo inlet and aligning it within the heat shield. Take your time here. You want to make sure the tube is not contacting the heat shield, inner fender, or any surrounding components.

Once everything is properly aligned, begin tightening the clamps evenly. The included powdercoated T-bolt clamps do a great job of applying consistent pressure, and they clean up the look at the same time.

With the intake secured, install the air filter and lid onto the heat shield assembly. We found this step to be a bit painful but not impossible. Patience goes a long way here.

Once completed, reconnect the MAF sensor to the factory wiring and double-check all connections before starting the truck.

And finally, before calling it done, go back through and verify clamp tightness, wiring clearance, and overall fitment. On first startup, listen for any rattles or contact points. If something sounds off, shut it down and correct it before driving. It sounds really simple, but a few extra minutes here to ensure everything is tight and has proper clearance will save you a lot of headaches down the road.

Pro Tips and Considerations

The biggest mistake on this install is rushing alignment. Leave everything loose until the intake, heat shield, and couplers are all sitting naturally, then tighten it down.

MAF orientation is non-negotiable. Double-check it before final assembly. This is the easiest way to turn a clean install into a troubleshooting session. Installing this backward will lead to a no-boost scenario, and honestly, we see it all the time in the various forums and Facebook groups for this platform.

Take advantage of the lower airbox removal. That extra access makes it easier to clean up the area before everything goes back together.

If you’re installing this as part of a larger high-flow bundle, think ahead. Component order matters, and planning now can save you from pulling this back apart later. For example, you’ll want to install this after you install your turbo mouthpiece.

What You’ll Notice After

The most immediate change is sound. Turbo noise is more noticeable, especially under throttle and de-spool, and the intake gives the truck a more direct, responsive feel. It’s not excessive, but it’s definitely present.

Throttle response can feel slightly improved if you’re coming from a factory intake box, particularly when paired with other airflow upgrades. On its own, this is not a major power adder, but it does reduce restriction and contributes to overall system efficiency. Remember, your engine is a giant air pump. The easier the air flows in, the easier it will flow out.

Visually, the difference is significant. The Kingsport Gray Metallic finish combined with the black hardware gave our engine bay a much more refined and intentional look, and it has us incredibly excited to add the other parts to the mix.

The Bigger Picture

On the LBZ platform, an intake like this is not about fixing a major restriction, but it does add up to a part of the bigger picture. As part of a complete high-flow setup this truck will receive, this intake helps maintain consistency in airflow, improves responsiveness, and elevates the overall presentation of the engine bay.

It’s a supporting upgrade, but a meaningful one. When everything else in the system is designed to move more air, it makes sense for the intake to match that standard. Plus, it looks cool as hell in our opinion, and that’s worth something.