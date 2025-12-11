Pepé Le Crew: A Cummins-Powered 1974 Ford Crew Cab

Jeff Kramer’s Tastefully Modernized Cummins-Powered Crew Cab

There’s a certain type of SEMA truck we’ve all come to expect. The kind that sits on wheels taller than the average middle-schooler, powdered in more neon than a Vegas marquee, and built more for Instagram reels than actual miles. In a world full of massive lifts and Bluetooth driveshafts, Pepé Le Crew is different. This 1974 Ford dentside crew cab is the exact opposite of the overbuilt, overpolished giants that steal attention for all the wrong reasons. It is tasteful where others are loud, intentional where others are ornamental, and confident enough to let the craftsmanship speak for itself.

Owned by Jeff Kramer, Executive Vice President of Power Service Products in Weatherford, Texas, Pepé Le Crew is a case study in restraint. Jeff wanted something truly unique without being obnoxious, something classic without being dated, and something mechanically honest without being crude. The result is a truck that carries the soul of an old Ford, the heartbeat of a mechanically injected Cummins, and the refinement of a modern build executed with an OEM-plus mindset.

This truck was never meant to be a quick turnaround project. Jeff bought the truck three years ago as a personal build—an opportunity to learn more about how a diesel platform comes together and to understand the rhythm and timing of a ground-up restoration. Somewhere along the way the vision grew, the team expanded, and the truck’s destiny shifted toward SEMA and the Battle of the Builders. What stayed constant was the philosophy. It would be subtle, timeless, and honest. Every nut, every bolt, and every fastener was removed, inspected, replaced, or restored. Nothing (and we mean nothing) on this truck was left untouched.

Trail Tailor handled the body and paint, bringing the original Wimbledon White and Raven Black palette back to life. The choice of colors was more than nostalgic; it is period-correct and a nod to the dentside’s roots. The hand-painted red pinstripe running the body line sits where the factory dentside trim could have lived. It ties the exterior to the interior through the Porsche tartan red plaid inserts stitched into the seats and door cards. It is the sort of detail that rewards a second look and the kind of design choice that whispers instead of shouts.

Under the hood lives a 12-valve 5.9 Cummins built by Full Metal Off-Road’s Trace Wong. The block is bored .020 over and topped with ARP head studs, Gator rocker pedestals, and a Banks Twin-Ram intake manifold. Fuel comes from a 600-horsepower P7100 pump feeding 150 hp injectors, all force-fed by a 68-millimeter turbocharger that provides the right mix of drivability and power. A Keating timing cover and a CVF serpentine pulley system clean up the front of the engine, giving the bay the quiet confidence of a build that was never meant to hide behind plastic panels.

The sound alone tells the story. It is the unmistakable cadence of a mechanical inline-six, the tractor-like rhythm only a 12-valve can deliver—snarly and throaty, but never obnoxious. Refined by tuning and system balance rather than mufflers and compromise, it feels like an engine with nothing to prove because it knows what it is.

The custom chassis underneath is another Full Metal Off-Road creation. It brings the truck into the modern age without sacrificing its classic composure. Paired with a 2011 F-250 Dana 60 up front and a Sterling 10.5-inch in the rear, the truck rides and drives far better than anything built in 1974 has any right to. A hydroboost brake system from Battle Born Brakes gives it the kind of stopping power that makes the entire build feel factory engineered rather than retrofitted.

The 47RE sitting behind the Cummins feels right at home. Built, tightened up, and paired with a Valair triple disk converter, it slips into gear with the kind of confidence that tells you the truck was put together by people who care. There is no hesitation, no weird manners, just a clean engagement that makes the whole truck feel predictable. You ease into the throttle, and the driveline answers without a single complaint, making this pickup a true pleasure to drive.

Inside, the truck is a masterclass in restraint. Fat Fender Garage guided the interior direction and delivered a cabin that feels equal parts vintage and bespoke. The cabin boasts black leather skins with Porsche tartan inserts, custom B-pillars engineered to house proper seatbelts in a truck that originally had none, and an interior that still smells like new upholstery when the doors open. An OEM-looking electronic dash brings modern clarity without breaking the illusion. Jeff didn’t want a show truck interior; he wanted something that felt complete, cohesive, and correct.

Driving Pepé Le Crew seals the first impression. The truck moved with the manners of something much newer while we were photographing it at the Gene Roach Dry Lake Bed. It fired up cleanly, rolled into gear without hesitation, and floated across the cracked desert floor with the confidence of a modern F-Series truck. The 5.9 had plenty of power on tap but never felt jumpy or temperamental. The suspension soaked up the uneven terrain with ease, the steering felt tight without being twitchy, and the entire truck carried itself like a finished product—not a prototype.

That feeling is where Jeff’s personality shines through on the build. He’s the type of Texan who meets you with a firm handshake and lets you know exactly where he stands—no noise, no nonsense. If he says the job’s getting done, you can count on it being done right. When he has a vision, he commits, and this truck is a representation of that mindset. From the wheels to the paint, from the stance to the interior, nothing is overdone, but nothing is overlooked. It is the kind of build that comes from someone who understands diesel culture, cares about legacy, and values authenticity over spectacle. That is what sets this truck apart.

In a show filled with towering rigs and over-the-top builds designed to grab attention for all the wrong reasons, Pepé Le Crew stands out by refusing to shout. It is classic, corrected, improved, and elevated, and it is everything a tasteful diesel restomod should be. The build serves as a reminder that restraint can be just as impressive as excess and that the cleanest line in the hall doesn’t always belong to the tallest truck on the carpet.

Pepé Le Crew may not tower over a crowd, but it rises above almost everything else in the room. And that is exactly why it belongs on the cover of this month’s Diesel World magazine.

Photos by Dustin Korth