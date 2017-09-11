TRUCK OF THE WEEK

Boosted Outlaw

1,800-HP of Leaning Cummins Power

We weren’t sure what to think when we first saw the engine in Boosted Outlaw, a 3.6-Class puller driven by Jared Cox. The diamond shape valve covers threw us off for a second, until we noticed that it was actually the whole engine tilting on it’s side. But it’s not some crazy new pulling trick. “This is our second body, and we had to tilt the engine to clear the first shell. We upgraded the body, but since the engine was already tilted, we just left it that way,” noted driver Jared.

Whatever the reason for the tilted engine, it doesn’t seem to hurt performance any. At SDX 2017, Jared was able to beat out 18 other trucks and drivers (plus those who didn’t qualify) for the win on Saturday in PPL’s ultra-competitive Diamond Pistons Pro Stock class. With a 318.32-foot pull, he was able to put nearly 4 feet on his nearest competitor.

HIGHLIGHTS

Colorado a bit too slow?

Don’t worry, help is on the way!

The Chevrolet Colorado packing the 2.8L Duramax diesel engine was released a year or so ago, but not a huge amount has been heard about it–especially testing wise. Unfortunately, it seems like the published 17.1-17.5 second quarter mile times seem about right, making it molasses slow compared to some other offerings. Fortunately, the little 2.8L has already been in the hand of tuners, who have been able to extract more than 50 extra horsepower via computer programming. So don’t worry Colorado owners, you might not be stuck in the slow lane forever!

Ram launches new 2018 Harvest Edition

Supporting America’s Agriculture with a new design

FROM FCA:

⦁ Ram supports American farmers with the first truck designed specifically for the agriculture industry

⦁ Ram Harvest Edition available in Case IH Red and New Holland Blue

-ADVERTISEMENT-

⦁ Ram Harvest Edition combines capability, technology and premium appearance

Ram is celebrating its agricultural bonds with a new model designed specifically for America’s farm families.

The Ram Harvest Edition is the industry’s first agricultural-market-specific truck and is visually distinguished by two new colors: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue.

“The Ram Harvest Edition marks the first time that Ram dealers will be able to stock trucks that exactly match the colors of two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brands, FCA Global. “Farmers have been asking for these colors, and Ram is proud to be the first in the industry to be able to offer them. The Ram Harvest Edition truck will allow farm families to get their work done while proudly showing their agricultural brand loyalty.”

Case IH and New Holland farm tractors and other agricultural equipment are manufactured by subsidiaries of CNH Industrial. CNH Industrial N.V. shares a common ancestry with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

The Harvest Edition will be available across the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 lineup, in all four-door Quad, Crew and Mega Cab configurations, all box lengths and all powertrains, including 5.7-liter HEMI V8, 6.4-liter HEMI V8 and 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel.

Harvest Edition trucks are loaded with features that are designed to work. Among them, a ride-height increase of one inch and aggressive on/off-road tires on Ram 1500 Harvest Edition trucks are designed to help owners comfortably and confidently navigate rough farm roads and pastures.

Also included in the farm-life essentials are black tubular side steps, a durable spray-in bedliner, fold-out bumper step and mud flaps, rubber floor mats, skid plates and tow hooks (4×4) and heated seats. Ram Heavy Duty models also come with on/off-road tires and add a cargo-view camera.

Because Ram knows farmers are tech savvy, the Harvest Edition comes standard with an 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C touch-screen radio with navigation, 4G Wifi, Apple Car Play and Android Auto. That gives buyers seamless connectivity, fingertip access to smartphone map mirroring, and up-to-the minute weather maps and forecasts customizable to any location in the nation.

The Harvest Edition features a premium exterior appearance packed with bright highlights, including a chrome “Wave Mesh” luxury cross-hair grille, bright front and rear bumpers, 17-in. chrome wheels (1500 models, 18-in. polished aluminum on Heavy Duty models), chrome mirrors, chrome door handles and chrome-tipped dual exhausts (V8 1500 models).

The Harvest package also includes body-colored (or Bright Silver) wheel flares and upper facia (1500),

In addition to Case Red and New Holland Blue, Harvest Edition Ram trucks are also available in Bright White and Brilliant Black. Monotone and two-tone with Bright Silver color schemes are available.

Ram 1500 Harvest Edition MSRP starts at $39,910 plus $1,395 destination charge. Ram Heavy Duty models start at $46,235.

Ram Harvest Edition trucks were unveiled today at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., and go on sale third quarter 2017.

About Ram Truck and America’s Farmers

Farming continues to be a part of the foundation on which Ram’s success is built. Ram stands by its commitment to the farm community, supporting the future of farming and the development of the next generation of farmers and future leaders in agriculture.

From the entry-level Ram 1500 Tradesman work truck to the fully loaded Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Heavy Duty model, America’s longest-lasting pickup truck offers a range of products that appeal to both ag business and farming families.

Ram also provides various affiliate reward programs supporting American agricultural customers including: Case IH and New Holland equipment purchasers, National FFA Organization members, Farmers in America farm owners and Dairy Farmers of America members.

About Ram Certified Agriculture Dealership Program

The Ram Certified Agriculture Dealership program equips dealers to properly address the needs of farmers and ranchers in their local communities.

Agriculture is meaningful to many truck customers and through the Ram Certified Agriculture Dealership program, Ram Truck aims to extend its commitment to the local agricultural community by equipping Ram Truck dealers to properly serve local farmers and ranchers.

RCAD is designed to educate dealership staff and requires that they complete a competency-based grassroots training curriculum which is dedicated to helping Ram truck dealers gain a greater awareness and address the needs of the farming and ranching communities.

Certified Agricultural Dealerships help farmers and ranchers get the right Ram light-duty, heavy-duty and commercial trucks for their needs and help them take advantage of incentives and bonus offers.

With the purchase of every new Ram truck Certified Ag Dealers offer a farm-specific package worth more than $5,300 that includes a discount on Crop Copter Ag Drone products, a voucher toward AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition and a subscription to Agrible’s Grower Bundle.

A first-of-its-kind in the industry, this certification lets farm and ranch families know staff at these dealerships have a far deeper understanding of agriculture business and its unique vehicle requirements. It also signals the dealership’s commitment to activities like the timing of the cherry harvest, milking schedules and calving season by adjusting parts of its operations to accommodate the demands of every commodity and every season.

To become a Ram Certified Agricultural Dealer, participating dealers are required to select at least three team members to successfully complete a lengthy agriculture literacy curriculum. The programs one each from the parts department, service department and sales so knowledge will be spread across the major segments of the business.

The first Ram CAD dealers were certified in early 2016 and now number nearly 200.

EVENT RECAPS

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza 2017

This Year’s Event was bigger and better than ever

In Indiana, the last week of August is known for one thing: diesels! Dan Scheid of Scheid Diesel has hosted the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza (SDX for short) for more than 20 years, and boy has it become huge. With an estimated 15,000 diesel freaks swelling the population of Terre Haute, Indiana, the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds becomes a haven for diesel enthusiasts, with dynoing, drag racing, sled pulling, and a host of vendors.

This year at Scheid’s we saw a number of street trucks over the 1,000-hp mark, followed by some awesome action from the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League. Rob Wright has won the 2.6 Class (which is now a 3.0 smooth-bore Diamond Eye Limited Pro Stock class) at least one night for the past 4 years, and a Friday and Saturday night win made it year number five! There were 16 ARP Super Stock Diesel trucks on hand, which made for some exciting action, with Kent Crowder from Scheid Diesel taking the win on Friday while on Saturday it was Josh Deeter’s Up In Smoke. In addition to the trucks there were a number of Tractor classes and the ever popular Hot Rod Semis, and full results can be found at propulling.com.

The dragstrip also saw some heat, thanks to the Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS) making a stop at SDX 2017. The quickest and fastest car on the grounds was the Scheid Diesel dragster, which made an insane 4.43-second eighth-mile pass at almost 170 mph, and beat the beautiful RLC Motorsports dragster in the finals. Pro Stock saw Ryan Milliken’s beautiful diesel Nova take the win, while Pro Street saw a surprise 2wd victory, with Dustin Jackson’s Cummins-powered lightning taking the win at 5.27 vs. 5.50 over Lavon Miller’s 4×4. The 6.70 and 7.70 index classes were ultra-competitive, with almost a dozen trucks qualifying between 7.70 and 7.75! For full results from the drags, check out outlawdieselss.com

NHRDA Super Street Plunges into the mid 8’s!

An Unlikely Cummins swap makes history

The NHRDA hit Billings, Montana this last week for some diesel drag racing and sled pulling. There wasn’t any doubt as to who stole the show however, as Jared Delekta ran an incredible 8.69 at 167 mph–an incredible feat for a 6,000-pound truck. The Industrial Injection-sponsored ride is also one of the most unique of the bunch, as it’s a GM that has a Cummins (yes a Cummins!) swapped into its 4×4 frame. There’s also a Dodge-based transmission, which must work, because the truck now has both the mph and E.T. records. For more info (and photos) check out the NHRDA’s website at nhrda.com

Diesel Invades West Coast Grudge Racing

JP Libert’s ultra-lightweight 4×4

The diesel crowd usually does it’s own thing, it’s not often that you see trucks racing heads-up with purpose-built gas cars. But that could change. Jean-Pierre (JP for short) Libert’s Ram is one of the first purpose-built lightweight 4×4’s we’ve ever seen that was designed to run with some serious no-time cars out here on the West Coast. So far the truck has been in the testing phase, but word is that it laid down a 5.32 eighth-mile before coasting to an 8.60 at 130 mph at Boddie’s No Excuses Race in Sacramento, California. This might be one diesel to watch out for!