Truck of the Week

1,000-hp Single

Pat Trichilo was the big-hp truck at Fall Brawl this weekend, one of the East Coast’s longer running diesel dyno events. His Ram put the impressive 1,059-hp number on a single turbo without the aid of nitrous oxide, proving just how much potential these new Dodges can have. Good job Pat on the win, and winning $1,000 for highest hp!

Fall Brawl

Classic Dyno Contest Returns

Fall Brawl was back this last weekend, and 26 trucks signed up for the action at Dave Guy Racing in Dillsburg, PA. Single-turbo Dodges were the ruling class of the day, as there were trucks that made 714, 818, 926, and 1,059 horsepower. Rick Cooper hosted the event, and he says he expects next year will be even bigger, and with a bounty to the winner of course.

No Diesels for California?

Government says Electrics are the Future

SACRAMENTO – Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today signed legislation to strengthen California’s zero and near-zero emission vehicle markets and accelerate the state’s transition away from fossil-fuel-powered engines.

The Governor signed the following bills today:

SB 498 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Requires at least 50 percent of the state’s light-duty vehicle fleet to be zero-emission vehicles by 2025, up from the current goal of 25 percent by 2020.

AB 188 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – Strengthens California’s program to remove the most polluting vehicles from the road by allowing certain light-duty trucks to qualify as a replacement vehicle so long as the truck meets higher vehicle efficiency standards.

AB 544 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Extends California’s program to allow certain clean alternative fuel vehicles to use high-occupancy vehicle (carpool) lanes.

AB 615 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Extends the income caps for the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project to continue providing air quality and greenhouse gas emissions reduction benefits through programs that encourage the purchase of zero-emissions vehicles.

AB 630 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Codifies a clean-car program that benefits low-income residents by helping them replace high-polluting vehicles with cleaner and more efficient vehicles.

AB 739 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Requires at least 15 percent of specified heavy-duty vehicles newly purchased by state agencies to be zero-emission beginning in 2025, and at least 30 percent of those vehicles to be ZEV beginning in 2030.

AB 1073 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Extends the requirement for funding of early deployment of clean heavy-duty trucks as part of California’s Clean Truck, Bus and Off-Road Vehicle program.

AB 1082 and AB 1083 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke (D-Inglewood) – Authorize pilot programs to allow for new electric vehicle charging stations at state parks and beaches. A signing message for the bills can be found here.

AB 1274 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Temporarily expands the smog check exemption to vehicles eight model years old or newer while increasing the smog abatement fee to strengthen air quality programs.

AB 1317 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Adds stationary irrigation or water conveyance engines to the list of equipment eligible for air quality incentives.

AB 1452 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Authorizes local jurisdictions to dedicate on-street parking spaces on public streets for the exclusive purpose of charging a parked electric vehicle, provided appropriate signage is installed.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

Big Tires on the Dyno

How Much do they Cost?

It’s no secret that rotating weight costs power, but how much does it cost exactly? Nobody seems to really know. There is testing of course, but not many have immediate access to a dyno and the motivation to do it. Well, other than our buddies at Haller’s Repair in Cheyenne, Wyoming that is. They put a 2017 Ford on the dyno where it cranked out a corrected 412rwhp; impressive ponies especially at high altitude. With 37-inch tires on 22-inch wheels, it made…….400 even, giving the truck a mere 12-hp loss, and a lot less than expected. There was even a bump in midrange torque thanks to more load on the rollers.

Diesel Truck Wars

Ford Takes the Win….

North Carolina’s Northeast Dragway hosted its Diesel Truck Wars for the 3rd time this year, and it was (surprise!) A Ford that took the win in the Outlaw class. Brian Jelich from Jelibuilt took the win the the Powerstroke-powered Ford he’s owned for many years with an impressive best of 6.19 at 112.9 mph. The key was in the excellent 1.4 60-ft times Brian was able to cut, which indicates a heck of a chassis setup. Congrats to Brian on the win.

Picking up with a Valvebody

Hot Rod RV runs 15.87 at 89 mph

Yeah, we know, 15’s aren’t that fast, but it’s also not bad for a truck with just Power Driven Diesel’s injectors and AFC Live in a truck that ran 19.1 at 70 mph stock. What’s neat is that we went from 16.2 to 15.8 with our ’97 Ram without adding any more power. Our shifting just had never been right, and the 2-3 shift would always hang at wide open throttle, and wouldn’t shift until we let off and then got back in it. A valvebody and deep pan from Goerend Transmissions fixed the issue and allowed the truck to reach its full tractionless potential.