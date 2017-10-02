Truck of the Week



8s in a Full-Size Diesel!

The NHRDA Super Street class has some serious hitters. There are wild wrapped trucks with big name sponsors, triple turbos, and wild combinations. So, it might be easy to overlook Phillip Franklin’s plain jane white Ram, but you shouldn’t. This last weekend saw the Industrial Injection SS Cummins-GM run an incredible 8.53, while everyone else was struggling in the low 9s. But, Phillip hit it hard when it mattered, cut a huge holeshot, and went an 8.86 at 150 mph to Delekta’s charging 8.72 at 165 mph. After his holeshot win, Phillip went on to win the whole shebang, so for both his driving effort and his 8-second pass, he’s our truck of the week.

Long Travel…Bumpers?

Bumpers that don’t limit tire clearance: Mercenary Off-Road

We ran into a rather interesting bumper recently, that looked sort of like an alien spaceship. There’s a method at work here, as these pieces were designed specifically for off-roading by Mercenary Off-Road out of Camarillo, California. Owner Todd Farand builds ’em, and he’s probably about the only guy we know who jumps his Cummins-powered Ram on a regular basis.

Hauling Produce, and the Mail



A 14 second, 4 cyl Box Van

We’ve always wanted to build a box van as a sleeper, and we’re jealous that someone beat us to it. Nicknamed Project “LIL Debbie,” the compound turbocharged 4bt van can be seen ripping up local streets and dragstrips. While 14s isn’t all that fast, it is when you’re talking about 8,000 pounds of heft and a four cylinder.

NHRDA World Finals



Catch Up on What You Missed!

There was lots of action at this year’s NHRDA World Finals in Ennis, Texas. There were some big upsets in the Sportsman classes, and the competition was tighter than ever in the 11.90 and 10.90 index classes. Super Street was full of 8’s (see above “Truck of the Week”) and Pro Street saw Dustin Jackson and Lavon Miller run right up to the 8.0 barrier. Pro Stock saw Matt Kubik’s mustang run an 8.09 lifting just past half track, but the G&J Diesel entry took the win. Wade Moody and Jared Jones battled it out in Top Dragster, where Jared streaked to a 6.55-second win. There was also sled pulling action, as a number of different truck, tractor, and semi classes took to the pulling track. If you want to see what you missed, check out http://www.nhrda.com/media_videos.php

Rudy’s Truck Jam



Pulling, Drag Racing, and a Massive Truck Show

If you’re anywhere on the East Coast and looking for a diesel event to an event to attend, we have your back. Rudy’s Diesel Performance is pleased to announce that the Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS) 2017 closer will be at Piedmont Dragway in Julian, NC on October 6th and 7th.

Rudy’s will also be hosting the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League season finals.There will be 2 action-packed days of the best diesel drag racing and sled truck pulling on the East Coast, an event that continues to grow year after year!



XDP Open House



New Jersey Diesel Action

XDP just had their annual open house, which coincides with the US Diesel Truckin’ Nationals. If you’ve never seen 1,000-hp trucks on a dyno, or 14 or 15-second big rigs, these huge double events are quite the occurrence. With everything from the XDP Monster Truck to Vegas Rat Rod’s Steve Darnell in attendance. It was quite the party. Check out https://blog.xdp.com/2017/09/19/2017-xdp-open-house-weekend/ for more info and dyno winners.