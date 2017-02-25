2016 TS Performance Outlaw Drag Race & Sled Pull
The 2016 edition of the TS Performance Outlaw Drag Race & Sled Pull started with much promise and high hopes for a great event with powerful trucks and high expectations on the drag strip and the pull track. Unfortunately weather—in the form of torrential downpours that dropped inches of rain on the southern Kentucky region—got in the way of the intricate planning and detail that went into the event causing the “less-prep” racing to be cancelled as well as the Friday nights pull and all of Saturday’s pulling action. But, as they say the show must go on, and despite the threatening weather we were able to enjoy the full complement of the ODSS drag racing, dyno runs, Limited Pro Stock pulling, huge exhibitor areas and even the Show-N-Shine to wrap up the event. Even if we didn’t get in the “less-prep” racing and night time sled pulling we still had a good time taking in all the diesel performance and enthusiasm that was on hand.
Schedule Of Events
Friday Morning, June 3rd – Drag Racing – Beech Bend Raceway
Friday Afternoon/Evening, June 3rd– Sled Pulls – Jim Roberts Park
*Saturday June 4th – Sled Pulls – Jim Roberts Park
(*Rained Out)
Five classes of diesel drag racers were present for the second ODSS event of the 2016 season headlined by the Pro Dragster class that had five competitors this year including Jared Jones in the new Scheid Diesel dragster and Wade Moody in his Duramax dragster thrilling the crowd with low seven-second quarter-mile passes. The Pro Street class was well represented as well with 1/8-mile passes in the mid 5-second range at over 130 MPH thanks to the newly crowned Ultimate Callout Challenge overall winner Lavon Miller with his hot rod Dodge. Thrilling battles took place on the track throughout the rounds in both the 12.0-second and 10.5-second Index classes and we love to see the variety of diesels competing in the ET Bracket class.
If the racing action wasn’t enough there was also action on the DP-Tuner mobile chassis dyno which saw 28 trucks take turns spinning the rollers. Six of the trucks made more than 500-horsepower while two of them broke the 1,000-horsepower threshold with nitrous oxide assisted dyno runs.
Due to the aforementioned rain Friday night into Saturday the pulling activities were cancelled in Franklin but the exhibitor area was still active especially since the TS Performance crew let spectators in for free since the sled pull was cancelled. Additionally die-hard Show-N-Shine competitors braved the weather to show off their trucks for the judges as well as the crowds of onlookers.
While the 2016 edition of the TS Performance Outlaw Diesel event may have taken a beating from the weather it was still a fun event for those of us that were there. If you didn’t make it to Kentucky for the event follow along over the next few pages to get an idea of what you missed. Be sure to plan to attend the 2017 event as we’re sure it will be bigger and better than ever and we hope to see you there.
DRAG RACE FINAL ROUND RESULTS
|Pro Dragster
|Place
|Driver
|City, ST
|Vehicle
|ET
|MPH
|Champion
|Wade Moody
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Duramax Dragster
|7.112
|190.92
|Runner Up
|Michael Cordova
|Bowling Green, KY
|Duramax Dragster
|9.649
|105.27
|Pro Street (1/8-mile)
|Place
|Driver
|City, ST
|Vehicle
|ET
|MPH
|Champion
|Lavon Miller
|Plain City, OH
|2006 Dodge
|5.859
|130.73
|Runner Up
|Bruce Block
|White Pigeon, MI
|2004 Dodge
|6.357
|112.78
|10.5 Index
|Place
|Driver
|City, ST
|Vehicle
|ET
|MPH
|Champion
|Larson Miller
|Plain City, OH
|2007 Dodge
|10.724
|112.40
|Runner Up
|Steve King
|Sidney, OH
|2002 GMC 3500
|10.863
|122.57
|12.0 Index
|Place
|Driver
|City, ST
|Vehicle
|ET
|MPH
|Champion
|Devon Williams
|Ontario, Canada
|2008 Ford F-250
|12.044
|117.35
|Runner Up
|Steven Davis
|Woodbury, TN
|1995 Ford F-350
|11.978
|107.14
|ET Bracket
|Place
|Driver
|City, ST
|Vehicle
|ET
|MPH
|Champion
|Anthony Holland
|Ladoga, IN
|2007 Dodge 2500
|15.275
|89.40
|Runner Up
|Timothy Cutshall
|Afton, TN
|1996 Dodge 2500
|12.105
|104.84
SHOW-N-SHINE RESULTS
Best of Show: Jacob Neuenschwander
Best Dodge: Jess McDaniel
Best Ford: Nathan Holman
Best GM: Jason Hunter
Best Suspension: Rickie Locke
Best Paint: Brent Gass
Best Engine: Tim Luby
Best Engineered: Jay Tindal
Cleanest Conversion: Ben Gross
Best Interior: Trever McFeaters
Longest Distance: Levi Krech
SLED PULL RESULTS
|Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks
|Place
|Vehicle
|Driver Name
|Distance
|1
|O’Bryant Diesel
|Adam White
|314.69
|2
|Wrecker
|Adam Hallien
|309.14
|3
|Ice Farms
|Nathan Byrd
|307.69
|4
|Most Hated
|CW Cartmel
|307.48
|5
|Cummin Get It
|Jordan Kinderman
|303.17
|6
|MBRP Baillie Diesel
|Jim Greenway
|302.27
|7
|All Attitude
|Rob Wright
|298.35
|8
|The Crippler
|Josh Land
|297.26
|9
|Cummin Attcha
|Ben Braunecker
|292.45
|10
|Billet Steel & Sex Appeal
|Jordan Jackson
|291.97
|11
|Dirty Secret
|Trevor Lortie
|277.50
|12
|Trouble Maker
|John Humpe
|196.20
|13
|No Name
|Adam Kron
|9.15
DYNO RESULTS
|Name
|Year
|Make
|HP
|TQ
|Jonathan Brooklyn
|2016
|F-250
|974.1/1,131.6
|1,331.5/1,864.2
|John Roberson
|2004
|F-350
|869.3/1,055.8
|1,159.1/1,491.9
|Jonathan Brooklyn
|2016
|F-250
|907.8
|1,369.4
|Frank Kuperman
|2008
|Dodge
|856.7
|1,416.6
|Jason Miller
|2004
|Duramax
|627.0
|1,049.9
|Quintin Hale
|2007
|Dodge
|552.6
|1,073.4
|Matthew Martin
|2007
|Duramax
|546.1
|1,274.8
|Luke Dixon
|2007
|Duramax
|495.1
|1,020.4
|Matt Enoch
|1996
|Dodge
|488.6
|885.1
|Austin Brawner
|2006
|Dodge
|486.9
|876.4
|Harry Taggart
|2006
|Dodge
|479.4
|980.1
|Justin Ethridge
|2001
|Dodge
|478.5
|1,021.7
|Lance Momberger
|2007
|Dodge
|468.4
|787.2
|Eli Probst
|2013
|Dodge
|466.7
|925.8
|Ed Srinner
|2004
|F-250
|456.3
|818.7
|Todd Creasy
|2002
|Dodge
|433.2
|820.3
|Cody McNally
|2000
|Dodge
|398.3/423.3
|652.8/723.3
|Brent Waldridge
|2002
|Dodge
|421.8
|920.6
|Tim Coley
|2008
|Duramax
|421.8
|820.6
|Kiersley McNally
|2001
|Dodge
|414.5
|1,075.4
|Jason Groves
|2002
|Duramax
|409.6
|752.1
|Nathan Boggess
|2002
|F-250
|405.9
|750.4
|Paul King
|2006
|Dodge
|402.4
|291.9
|Austin Underhill
|2002
|Dodge
|387.9
|677.6
|Brandon Henning
|2005
|Duramax
|377.5
|849.8
|Jeremy K
|2008
|Duramax
|376.5
|859.6
|Kevin Ream
|2002
|Dodge
|325.1
|608.5
|Blakely Kennedy
|2002
|F-350
|273.9
|510.8
|Mitchell Russell
|1987
|Chevy C10
|196.6
|429.8
Sources:
Beech Bend Raceway Park
270.781.7634
BeechBend.com
DP-Tuner Mobile Dyno
828.221.0076
DP-Tuner.com
Franklin-Simpson Parks & Recreation
270.586.8999
Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
812.216.4024
ProPulling.com
Scheid Diesel
800.669.1593
ScheidDiesel.com
TS Performance
270.746.9999
TSperformance.com