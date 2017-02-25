2016 TS Performance Outlaw Drag Race & Sled Pull

The 2016 edition of the TS Performance Outlaw Drag Race & Sled Pull started with much promise and high hopes for a great event with powerful trucks and high expectations on the drag strip and the pull track. Unfortunately weather—in the form of torrential downpours that dropped inches of rain on the southern Kentucky region—got in the way of the intricate planning and detail that went into the event causing the “less-prep” racing to be cancelled as well as the Friday nights pull and all of Saturday’s pulling action. But, as they say the show must go on, and despite the threatening weather we were able to enjoy the full complement of the ODSS drag racing, dyno runs, Limited Pro Stock pulling, huge exhibitor areas and even the Show-N-Shine to wrap up the event. Even if we didn’t get in the “less-prep” racing and night time sled pulling we still had a good time taking in all the diesel performance and enthusiasm that was on hand.

Schedule Of Events

Friday Morning, June 3rd – Drag Racing – Beech Bend Raceway

Friday Afternoon/Evening, June 3rd– Sled Pulls – Jim Roberts Park

*Saturday June 4th – Sled Pulls – Jim Roberts Park

(*Rained Out)

Five classes of diesel drag racers were present for the second ODSS event of the 2016 season headlined by the Pro Dragster class that had five competitors this year including Jared Jones in the new Scheid Diesel dragster and Wade Moody in his Duramax dragster thrilling the crowd with low seven-second quarter-mile passes. The Pro Street class was well represented as well with 1/8-mile passes in the mid 5-second range at over 130 MPH thanks to the newly crowned Ultimate Callout Challenge overall winner Lavon Miller with his hot rod Dodge. Thrilling battles took place on the track throughout the rounds in both the 12.0-second and 10.5-second Index classes and we love to see the variety of diesels competing in the ET Bracket class.

If the racing action wasn’t enough there was also action on the DP-Tuner mobile chassis dyno which saw 28 trucks take turns spinning the rollers. Six of the trucks made more than 500-horsepower while two of them broke the 1,000-horsepower threshold with nitrous oxide assisted dyno runs.

Due to the aforementioned rain Friday night into Saturday the pulling activities were cancelled in Franklin but the exhibitor area was still active especially since the TS Performance crew let spectators in for free since the sled pull was cancelled. Additionally die-hard Show-N-Shine competitors braved the weather to show off their trucks for the judges as well as the crowds of onlookers.

While the 2016 edition of the TS Performance Outlaw Diesel event may have taken a beating from the weather it was still a fun event for those of us that were there. If you didn’t make it to Kentucky for the event follow along over the next few pages to get an idea of what you missed. Be sure to plan to attend the 2017 event as we’re sure it will be bigger and better than ever and we hope to see you there.

DRAG RACE FINAL ROUND RESULTS

Pro Dragster Place Driver City, ST Vehicle ET MPH Champion Wade Moody Mechanicsville, MD Duramax Dragster 7.112 190.92 Runner Up Michael Cordova Bowling Green, KY Duramax Dragster 9.649 105.27 Pro Street (1/8-mile) Place Driver City, ST Vehicle ET MPH Champion Lavon Miller Plain City, OH 2006 Dodge 5.859 130.73 Runner Up Bruce Block White Pigeon, MI 2004 Dodge 6.357 112.78 10.5 Index Place Driver City, ST Vehicle ET MPH Champion Larson Miller Plain City, OH 2007 Dodge 10.724 112.40 Runner Up Steve King Sidney, OH 2002 GMC 3500 10.863 122.57 12.0 Index Place Driver City, ST Vehicle ET MPH Champion Devon Williams Ontario, Canada 2008 Ford F-250 12.044 117.35 Runner Up Steven Davis Woodbury, TN 1995 Ford F-350 11.978 107.14 ET Bracket Place Driver City, ST Vehicle ET MPH Champion Anthony Holland Ladoga, IN 2007 Dodge 2500 15.275 89.40 Runner Up Timothy Cutshall Afton, TN 1996 Dodge 2500 12.105 104.84

SHOW-N-SHINE RESULTS

Best of Show: Jacob Neuenschwander

Best Dodge: Jess McDaniel

Best Ford: Nathan Holman

Best GM: Jason Hunter

Best Suspension: Rickie Locke

Best Paint: Brent Gass

Best Engine: Tim Luby

Best Engineered: Jay Tindal

Cleanest Conversion: Ben Gross

Best Interior: Trever McFeaters

Longest Distance: Levi Krech

SLED PULL RESULTS

Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks Place Vehicle Driver Name Distance 1 O’Bryant Diesel Adam White 314.69 2 Wrecker Adam Hallien 309.14 3 Ice Farms Nathan Byrd 307.69 4 Most Hated CW Cartmel 307.48 5 Cummin Get It Jordan Kinderman 303.17 6 MBRP Baillie Diesel Jim Greenway 302.27 7 All Attitude Rob Wright 298.35 8 The Crippler Josh Land 297.26 9 Cummin Attcha Ben Braunecker 292.45 10 Billet Steel & Sex Appeal Jordan Jackson 291.97 11 Dirty Secret Trevor Lortie 277.50 12 Trouble Maker John Humpe 196.20 13 No Name Adam Kron 9.15

DYNO RESULTS



Name Year Make HP TQ Jonathan Brooklyn 2016 F-250 974.1/1,131.6 1,331.5/1,864.2 John Roberson 2004 F-350 869.3/1,055.8 1,159.1/1,491.9 Jonathan Brooklyn 2016 F-250 907.8 1,369.4 Frank Kuperman 2008 Dodge 856.7 1,416.6 Jason Miller 2004 Duramax 627.0 1,049.9 Quintin Hale 2007 Dodge 552.6 1,073.4 Matthew Martin 2007 Duramax 546.1 1,274.8 Luke Dixon 2007 Duramax 495.1 1,020.4 Matt Enoch 1996 Dodge 488.6 885.1 Austin Brawner 2006 Dodge 486.9 876.4 Harry Taggart 2006 Dodge 479.4 980.1 Justin Ethridge 2001 Dodge 478.5 1,021.7 Lance Momberger 2007 Dodge 468.4 787.2 Eli Probst 2013 Dodge 466.7 925.8 Ed Srinner 2004 F-250 456.3 818.7 Todd Creasy 2002 Dodge 433.2 820.3 Cody McNally 2000 Dodge 398.3/423.3 652.8/723.3 Brent Waldridge 2002 Dodge 421.8 920.6 Tim Coley 2008 Duramax 421.8 820.6 Kiersley McNally 2001 Dodge 414.5 1,075.4 Jason Groves 2002 Duramax 409.6 752.1 Nathan Boggess 2002 F-250 405.9 750.4 Paul King 2006 Dodge 402.4 291.9 Austin Underhill 2002 Dodge 387.9 677.6 Brandon Henning 2005 Duramax 377.5 849.8 Jeremy K 2008 Duramax 376.5 859.6 Kevin Ream 2002 Dodge 325.1 608.5 Blakely Kennedy 2002 F-350 273.9 510.8 Mitchell Russell 1987 Chevy C10 196.6 429.8

